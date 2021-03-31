It’s almost Easter Sunday, and restaurants across the metroplex are offering a variety of dishes, ranging from beef brisket and orange-glazed hams, to garlic mashed potatoes, and Southwest macaroni and cheese. Get all the fuel you need for the after-meal egg hunt at these DFW restaurants, whether you’re after a socially-distanced dine-in experience or takeout for the whole family.

Haywire

This year, the biggest restaurant in Plano offers a to-go kit for four with your choice of roasted tenderloin, smoked turkey breast, or glazed Texas maple ham. No matter what entree you choose, you can get garlic mashed potatoes, jalapeño sausage gravy, candied sweet potatoes with Texas pecans, and more. Haywire is also open for dine-in.

Order by March 30 for pickup April 2-3 from 1 to 5 p.m. by calling or emailing the restaurant.

5901 Winthrop St., Plano | haywirerestaurant.com

Herd & Hearth

Oak-smoked racks of lamb, oven roasted chicken, and jumbo crab cakes with mango ginger aioli: Herd and Hearth has many delicious ways to celebrate Easter. Found at The Westin Stonebriar, this Southern style restaurant has both dine-in and take out options for a safe family-style brunch on Sunday, April 4.

Call 972.668.8914 to make a reservation or schedule a to-go order. All to-go orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

1549 Legacy Dr., Frisco | marriott.com

Bulla Gastrobar | Pancakes

Bulla Gastrobar

This authentic Spanish-style tapas restaurant on Legacy West is always up to something special. This Easter, Bulla Gastrobar will open an hour early to offer a three-course brunch prix fixe, with sangrias and mimosas. The menu spans all the bases, from avocado toast, to watermelon salad, and braised pork hash, to their version of steak and eggs. Finish with hazelnut waffles, with Nutella, chocolate shavings, white chocolate Chantilly, and toasted almonds.

6007 Legacy Dr. #180, Plano | bullagastrobar.com

Rye McKinney

The team at Rye McKinney has turned their talents for craft cocktails and unforgettable French toast to spring dining for Easter. With their Super Simple Easter, you can enjoy glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, smoked gouda macaroni and cheese, and smoked onion gravy.

Best of all, however, you can add a cocktail kit, and they’ve got a lot of options. Get a kit for French 75s, mimosas, margaritas, or one of Rye’s specialties like All Tai’d Up, Cold Fashioned, Giggle Water.

All you’ve got to do is pre-heat the oven. Let one of McKinney’s most unique restaurants handle Easter.

The order cut off is 4/1 at noon.

111 W. Virginia St., McKinney | ryemckinney.com

French Toast | Courtesy of Lombardi Concepts

KAI

KAI is normally closed on Sunday. But for Easter brunch, they’re opening anyway for one of the most delectable brunches and dinners in the area. In addition to their normal menu, KAI will serve banana mango pancakes, bacon fried rice, and tempura French toast. On the same street, Taverna, Toulouse, other Lombardi restaurants, have their own chef-curated Easter specials, drink specials, and more.

7301 Windrose Ave. c200, Plano | kailegacywest.com

Lockhart Smokehouse

In downtown Plano, the street is going to smell like barbecue because Lockhart is serving family-style meats and sides. Order your choice of ham, prime rib, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, s’mores bread pudding. Of course, they’re also open for dine-in.

Order by March 31 for pickup April 2-3

1026 E. 15th St., Plano | lockhartsmokehouse.com/holiday-feast

Rick’s Chophouse

An old school steakhouse in downtown McKinney, Rick’s Chophouse has mastered the take-out Easter Brunch. Serving six guests, their Easter brunch includes bone-in ham with orange glaze, field greens salad, mac and cheese, Creole creamed corn, pie, and more.

In addition, add an optional Blood Orange Martini or Passion Chili Margarita kit. Every order comes fully prepared with reheating instructions. For assistance placing your order, please email allie@rickschophouse.com.

107 N. Kentucky St., McKinney | rickschophouse.com

Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake’s farm to table kitchen is going big with its “Hare Necessities” meal kit. An order comes with prime rib or Duroc ham, and sides like sage-spiced roasted potatoes and creamed brussels sprouts with bacon. Of course, it isn’t Whiskey Cake without an order of whiskey cake, so half or full orders are available to be added to your Easter order.

Order ahead of time, and pick up your kit April 1-4.

3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | whiskeycake.com

Easter Cookie Nests | Courtesy of Eatzi’s

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Eatzi’s is always reliable for a special Easter and Passover menu available for takeout. The Easter menu includes a pineapple glazed ham, sweet and sour braised angus beef brisket, hot cross buns, and Easter cupcakes. The Passover menu has lavender-glazed turkey breast, traditional matzo ball soup and flourless chocolate cake with toasted meringue. The last day to place an order is Saturday, April 3. In addition to online ordering, all items will also be available for purchase in all six market locations Friday, March 26 through Sunday, April 4.

5967 W. Parker Rd., Plano | eatzis.com

CRU Food and Wine Bar

This year, CRU offers a three-course prix fixe brunch with a variety of options. Try fluffy mini Belgian waffles, crab cake Benedicts, or crispy chicken sandwiches, and discounts on bottles of wine, $3 mimosas, bellinis, and ciprianis. Additionally, Cru’s To Go Brunch Package includes two set appetizers, entrees, and desserts, and $25 at-home mimosa kits. Come back for dinner to celebrate with a special Easter themed menu.

7201 Bishop Rd., Plano | cruwinebar.com

Blue Mesa Grill

Blue Mesa restaurants will offer to-go family packs for four people that include all your Easter brunch essentials. Savor red chile-glazed ham with pineapple-mango salsa, beef brisket and tomatillo chicken tacos, biscuits and sausage gravy, Southwest macaroni and cheese, assorted sides and desserts. Plus, there’s dine-in brunch at three locations in DFW. Order by April 1 for pickup April 3-4.

8200 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | bluemesagrill.com

Princi Italia

A quiet Italian restaurant with monthly specials, Princi Italia has created a takeout brunch meal for two, as well as a three-course prix fixe dine-in menu. The to-go package includes asparagus and leek soup, caprese and crab salad, and entrees like rosemary roasted leg of lamb. Finish with New York-style cheesecake with minted peaches and caramel sauce.

As for the dine-in menu, enjoy fried calamari, South Texas wild boar tortellini, and simple cacio e pepe and crabmeat.

Order by April 3 at 4 p.m. for pickup by April 4.

3300 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | princiitalia.com

Courtesy of Ten50 BBQ

Ten50 BBQ

One of Richardson’s best barbecue restaurants is celebrating Easter with packages that include three pounds of your choice of meat, like brisket, or pulled pork, and sides like green beans, potatoes, and coleslaw. Every carryout order includes dinner rolls and barbecue sauce. Though their carryout kits have everything you could need, they’re still open for dine-in.

1050 N. Central Expy., Richardson | ten50bbq.com

Norma’s Cafe

For a laidback meal with Southern charm, it’s hard to be Norma’s Cafe and their mile-high pies. The takeout menu offers sliced glazed ham or roasted turkey in addition to two quarts of dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, a dozen rolls, and, of course, and pecan pie.

Order by April 1 for pickup April 3. Closed April 4.

8300 Gaylord Pkwy. #19, Frisco | 605 W. 15th St., Plano | normascafe.com

Central Market

For Easter, Central Market has lots of brunch options. Their meal bundle includes Italian sausage and arugula quiche, strawberry salad, French butter croissants, orange juice, and challah French toast casserole. They also have a Passover a la carte menu with braised brisket, smoky harissa chicken, egg casserole, cheese blintzes, and more.

Order by April 1 at 6 p.m. for pickup by April 4.

20 Coit Rd., Plano | centralmarket.com