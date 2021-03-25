Take advantage of the great weather this weekend and support your community by visiting a farmers market or shopping in Downtown Plano! Get your Easter pictures taken and start festivities with Easter egg hunts or get some new culinary experiences. This weekend has plenty of activities for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Enjoy a True Farm-to-Market Experience

Saturday, March 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lavon Farms is hosting a farm-to-market event on their 200-acre dairy farm where local farmers will be selling their produce and goods. Also, shop Lavon Farms’ curated dairy products made from milk from their award-winning cows. Lavon Farms requests that pets are not brought to this event.

Lavon Farms | 3721 Jupiter Rd., Plano

Win a Free Trip to Nashville at this Grand Opening

Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hot Chicks Chicken is having their grand opening this Saturday! Join in the fun and try some Nashville chicken, boozy slushies, and house-made sides. Throughout the day, there will be giveaways with the chance to win a free trip to Nashville, chicken for a year, t-shirts, and champagne! For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

Hot Chicks Chicken | 1885 Dallas Pkwy. Ste. 300, Plano

Get Your Picture with the Easter Bunny

Available all weekend

Get a contactless, socially distanced photo with the Easter Bunny at Dillard’s Court at Stonebriar Centre! For tickets and timings, go to reservations.cherryhillprograms.com/scheduling.

Stonebriar Centre | 2601 Preston Rd., Frisco

Help Your Community and Get the Chance to Win Prizes

Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Habitat ReStore in Plano is holding an adult Easter egg hunt this weekend! Also, spend $50 at the store to be entered in the raffle to win a surround sound system, a set of Wayfair lamps, or a 5×8 rug of your choice. Kids can come along too and take a picture with the Easter Bunny!

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County ReStore | 2060 W. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

Courtesy of Downtown Plano

Shopping with a Twist

Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Head over to Shop & Hop in Downtown Plano where you can shop with participating stores to receive eggs filled with promos, discounts, or gifts for your next visit! Retailers include restaurants, clothing stores, home decor stores, and more.

Downtown Plano

Easter Egg Hunt for Kids

Saturday, March 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kids can participate in an Easter egg hunt and also get the chance to play with baby goats, baby chicks, piglets, and bunnies at Bluebird Event Center in McKinney! To purchase a $20 ticket, go to checkout.square.site/buy/QG7FAQAM2O7TLZWZRMSFIZTG. Parents and kids who are too young to participate enter free.

Bluebird Event Center | 3711 FM 1461, McKinney

Shutterstock.com

Take an Easter Cooking Class

Saturday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Join in on The Colony Animals Services fundraiser by signing up for a cooking class to learn how to make a great Easter dish! Local chef Cynthia Hobbs from Cyn-Fully Foods will be broadcasting live from her kitchen to give you step-by-step instructions. For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

Support Artisans at The Boardwalk Local Market

Sunday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Local Farmers Market at the Boardwalk is holding a food and craft market at The Boardwalk at Granite Park, with a variety of produce and homemade foods for sale!

The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 State Hwy. 121, Plano

Visit Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs | Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs in an experience like no other! The exhibit includes a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.