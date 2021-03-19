With an incomparable location in the heart of Medano Beach, the most swimmable beach in Cabo San Lucas, Casa Dorada offers a spectacular setting for creating your Cabo moments.

The resort is just steps away from world-class shopping, dining entertainment, and the Marina. Casa Dorada Los Cabos immerses guests in the distinctive warmth and exclusivity of Medano beach, bringing upscale service and family-friendly features to the Cabo San Lucas oceanfront.

Offering some of the most spacious suites in Mexico, all of our 181 elegantly appointed one, two, and three bedroom suites and ultra-luxurious penthouses reveal stunning ocean views.

Ranging from 920 to 4,500 square feet, our suites feature fully-equipped kitchenettes, private terraces, marble bathrooms with hot tubs, as well as upscale designer furnishings.

When staying in one of our contemporary suites, you’ll be overcome by a liberating sense of space characterizing each light-filled area. Flat-screens televisions, advanced room link system, wireless Internet access, and multiple phone lines will also ensure you stay as connected as you wish to be.

Perfect location

From the moment you arrive, you will experience the feeling of being away from everything even when you are only 30 minutes away from the Los Cabos International Airport.

With a spectacular view of El Medano Beach, the best beach to swim in Cabo San Lucas, our five-star resort is a unique paradise facing the sea, a few steps from the Marina of Cabo San Lucas, the best commercial area to do shopping, and very close to restaurants and venues to enjoy and experience the wonderful nightlife.

Relax and put your feet up

At Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa, our foremost interest is your wellbeing and peace of mind. It’s your vacation, after all, and we’ll make sure it’s as enjoyable as possible. Count on our resourceful Concierge Team to make your dinner reservations, offer suggestions for next day’s outing or assist you with the ficklest of requests.

For priority tee times, course suggestions and other professional golf tips, our Golf Concierge is always at hand. While at the pool, The Pool Concierge will help you stay cool and relaxed ensuring your uninterrupted rest.

And if it’s business that brings you to Cabo San Lucas, at Casa Dorada Los Cabos you’ll find all the right amenities. Thanks to our wireless Internet access, you will stay connected anytime, anywhere in the Resort.

Our beach staff will tend to your every need, while you take in the view of Land’s End, or a swim in the warmth of the Sea of Cortez. If you would rather succumb to the total privacy of our Resort, Casa Dorada Los Cabos offers two recently renovated heated pools as well as a separate kids’ pool area to accommodate your entire family.

Saltwater Spa

With every visit to Saltwater Spa, you’ll be taken on a journey to a land of peace and tranquility. With each treatment, you’ll experience the meticulous process of restoring your energy and well-being.

Offering luxury facilities, well-outfitted relaxation area, and the most recent procedure technologies, our highly-trained staff will ensure you leave renewed and glowing. In addition, our superb fitness facilities and beauty salon will keep you in shape and looking your best through your Cabo vacation.

Your dream Cabo wedding made reality

You’ve dreamed about it. You’ve envisioned it. You’ve longed for it. And now at Casa Dorada Los Cabos your dream wedding can become a reality. Just imagine the azure waters of the Sea of Cortez providing a spectacular backdrop for your Big Day: blue sunny skies, year-round perfect weather, a host of activities and the natural beauty of Cabo San Lucas.

Our dedicated Wedding Planners will help you bring your vision to life, while our top-rated beachfront facilities will provide comfort and luxury for you and your guests.

GETAWAY GIVEAWAY – PRIZE DETAILS:

Two Complimentary nights in a Junior Suite