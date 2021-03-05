Privacy is the new luxury.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas offers a private gated community with a private beach, overlooked by private villas for guests who are offered private jet service at a private airport for arrival and departure.

Can you tell that privacy is a key feature?

Yet for all its privacy, Casa de Campo also offers unforgettable, luxury experiences with its 7,000 acres of adventure.

The Marina at Casa de Campo.

Enjoy a myriad of activities, beautifully appointed accommodations and amenities that cater to all ages. Whether you’re planning a family reunion, a golf getaway or an intimate couple’s retreat, Casa de Campo will exceed expectations.

In the heart of this private-gated resort community, our variety of accommodations ranges from spacious hotel rooms with private balconies to fully-staffed villa homes featuring up to ten bedrooms for lavish living that includes a private pool and daily breakfast prepared in the villa.

A villa at Casa de Campo.

All accommodations also feature a personal golf cart to explore the surroundings and tropical beauty.

Located on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, this truly elegant Caribbean destination is also home to three of the most challenging golf courses in the world. These courses were designed by Pete Dye, and include the renowned Teeth of the Dog — the no. 1 course in the Caribbean — Dye Fore and The Links.

The Teeth of the Dog golf course at Casa de Campo.

Guests also love exclusive Minitas Beach, the Marina & Yacht Club, Polo & Equestrian Center, La Terraza Tennis Center, 245-acre Shooting Center, the pampering Spa, the new family pool complex at Minitas Beach features 2 pools, retail outlets and several dining options, and the supervised children’s programs.

Visit Altos de Chavon, as well — an artisan’s village modeled after a 16th century Mediterranean town with boutiques, galleries, museums, and a 5,000-seat Grecian-style amphitheater that hosts top name entertainers.

Horseback riding at Casa de Campo.

There is no shortage of bars and restaurants inside the resort too. Expect creative gourmet cuisine and fine wines at the many restaurants and bars, including the Mediterranean fusion cuisine beachside at Minitas Beach Club & Restaurant.

In Altos de Chavon, the new Chilango Restaurant features the bold flavors of traditional Mexican cuisine. Stop by La Caña Bar & Lounge for some cocktails and live music, then move to La Marina or Altos de Chavon for a nice dinner, or try your hand at Night Golf – a fun activity for all skill levels.

La Caña Bar & Lounge at Casa de Campo.

And during these challenging times, we are focused on continuing our rich legacy in caring for our guests and associates. We want to reassure our partners that we are taking all necessary and precautionary measures for the health, safety and well-being of our guests and community.

To that end, we have put into action our Casa Cares program with enhanced protocols implemented throughout the property.

For more information, please call your preferred travel agent or contact our Reservation Specialists at 1-800-877-3643 or visit www.casadecampo.com.do.