After a long, cold week, the ice is finally set to melt. About 4 million Texans have suffered without power, some without water, for days, and struggled to keep warm. But with the end of winter storms and power coming back on, people need to restock on groceries, get their cars checked, and enjoy some warmer weather. From celebrating Black History Month, to a Valentine’s Day redo, here are plenty of things to do this weekend to get life back in order.

Restock on Groceries

Anytime

If your power went out, many things might need to be replaced. While freezer goods might be okay, after a power outage, the safest bet is to replace any dairy and meat products. As soon as possible, clean out your refrigerator, and run to the nearest grocery store or market to get replacements. It’ll be a busy weekend at the grocery store, so plan accordingly for crowds.

Willow Bend Farmers Market

Jan. 30 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stock up for the week at Willow Bend Farmers Market, and experience the best of Plano’s local goods Plano. This outdoor market hosts around 20 local vendors each Saturday offering a variety of quality products.

Take Your Car for a Tune Up

Anytime

Some of the things to do in Collin County this weekend involve fixing the damage from the cold. For example, cold weather can be killer on your engine and car battery. If you didn’t before the storm, take it as an opportunity to get those things you’ve been putting off taken care of. Perhaps it’s time to rotate your tires, check your battery, and invest in pair of new wiper blades.

NW Community Park Trail in Frisco

Get Out of the House

Anytime

After the temperature at DFW airport hit -2 degrees this week, even a high in the 50s feels warm and toasty. The cold weather has forced us to stay in, trying to keep warm. It’s not a bad idea to get out of the house. If roads are safe, take a walk to the nearest park or walking trail, and stretch your legs.

Here’s our guide to the best local parks and outdoor spaces in Collin County to help you out.

Celebrate Black History Month at Legacy West

Saturday, Feb. 20 6 -8 p.m.

All month long, Legacy West is celebrating Black History Month. Local artist Desiree Vaniecia’s newest mural sits near a stage, where Black artists with Axiom Music perform every Saturday night.

Legacy West will also host a variety of local, Black-owned businesses.

This weekend, visit Pink Mahogany’s pop up. Created by Chavalia Mwamba in Dallas, Pink Mahogany is a curated collection of 20 unique fragrances, created with a passion for fresh clean scents and notes. Visit Legacy West’s website for more.

See Dinosaurs at Billings Productions

Anytime

If it’s still too cold for a park, travel back to the prehistoric period. Allen’s Billings Productions is a world leader in the design and development of animatronic exhibits for zoos, museums and theme parks.

Their facility in Allen offers tours of their 73,000 square-foot creature workshop, aiming to promote awareness of prehistoric life and endangered wildlife by making learning fun and entertaining. Check their website for more details.

Redo Your Valentine’s Day

Sunday, Feb. 21

As Texas weather begins to return to semi-normal, Fish City Grill and Half Shells are both offering redos on both Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras experiences.

On Sunday, all locations of both restaurants are offering their scheduled Valentine’s Day special for both dine in and take out. Additionally, on Tuesday, February 23, they will celebrate a “Fat Tuesday Do-Over” with festivities in the restaurants. For Valentine’s do-over, enjoy a prix fixe menu for two, dine-in or curbside pick-up. For to-go orders only, bottles of wine are on sale at half-price. Check their website for more details.

Paint with a Twist

Painting with a Twist helps you host a virtual painting party in the comfort of your own home. Group packages include Paint and Sip—you provide the wine, they provide the paint—paint your pet, and sketch and sips. Gather your family and friends on a video chat, sit in front of an easel, and see who paints the best golden retriever.

Recurring Things To Do in Collin County

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! You can use whatever materials you have, whether you prefer watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus either to-go or in person, like Uncle Zhou’s, a NYC transplant with hand-drawn noodles, or Patina Green Home and Market, the best sandwich-counter-and-antique-shop in McKinney.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Things to do there include seeing a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.