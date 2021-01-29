The first month of 2021 is wrapping up with a bang. It’s that crazy part of the year where the weather is unpredictable, the New Year’s resolutions are starting to flag, and there are 11 months of 2021 left. From Lunar New Year, to virtual game nights, to a four-part chili feast, there are plenty of ways to make this weekend one to remember.

Lunar New Year at Legacy Hall

Jan. 30 | 2 – 4 p.m.

It’s the Lunar New Year, and Legacy Hall’s newest food stall, Yan Pan Asian, will celebrate with hot Kung Pao Chicken and Chinese dumplings. To celebrate the holiday in style, drop by their Potsticker Pop-Up in the Box Garden, and enjoy performances including lion dancers, Chinese Yo-yo by Thomas Gu, a kung fu demonstration, and more.

Build an Instagram-worthy cheese board

Jan. 30 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Central Market provides the experts and the cheese; you build the board. Reserve your place in Central Market’s cheese board class. Some might say a cheese board is an elaborate, grown-up Lunchable. And they’d be both right and wrong.

At Central Market’s class, you’ll sip on a glass of wine, stay socially-distanced, and create your own edible masterpiece with the ingredients provided. You’ll take your work of art with you at the end of class. Sharing is not required.

Hike and Brew

Jan. 31 | 2 – 4 p.m.

This week, ExploreMore Landloper Jeremy Magee will lead a fun, outdoor community event in nature. Unfortunately, the day begins with ice breakers, but it’s followed by a guided 3-4 mile hike through beautiful Arbor Hills, one of Plano’s premiere parks. Afterward, the group will meet at Union Bear for a cool-down craft beer.

If anything, it’ll help you work off that Saturday cheese board.

The Stoneleighs Play Legacy Hall

Jan. 30 | 8 – 10 p.m.

Rolling Stones fans, head back over to Legacy Hall to see The Stoneleighs, a tribute band. The best viewing is made by reservation at either a reserved stage view table for 6 or in the VIP Lounges. Both of them are under a heated tent, which is not guaranteed for general admission. Grab one of the food hall’s immaculate craft cocktails, and stay past the concert for Legacy Hall’s afterparty.

Chili-palooza at Holy Grail Pub

Jan 29 – 31

Since temperatures are down, that means it’s time for Holy Grail Pub’s annual Chili-palooza, otherwise known as the spiciest weekend of the year. During Chili-palooza, Holy Grail Pub has four of our house made bowls of chili, either served alone or in a flight of four for tasting. (You’ll want the flight. Trust us.)

Chili varieties include smoked wild boar, green chicken chili, smoked brisket, and curried lentil. Find your favorite, and take home a quart for $13.

Host a Virtual Game Night

A leader in global adventures, Let’s Roam creates one-of-a-kind video missions that make staying in for the night an adventure. Gather the family for five rounds of games like trivia (with 8,000 possible questions, and 60 possible categories), charades, Pictionary (but with a virtual twist), even drinking games (proceed with caution). The whole game is bundled right into their custom video call software, and it’s all accessible on a desktop, laptop, or tablet.

Willow Bend Farmers Market

Jan. 30 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stock up for the week at Willow Bend Farmers Market, and experience the best of Plano’s local goods Plano. This outdoor market hosts around 20 local vendors each Saturday offering a variety of quality products.

Paint with a Twist

Painting with a Twist helps you host a virtual painting party in the comfort of your own home. Group packages include Paint and Sip—you provide the wine, they provide the paint—paint your pet, and sketch and sips. Gather your family and friends on a video chat, sit in front of an easel, and see who paints the best golden retriever.

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! You can use whatever materials you have, whether you prefer watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus either to-go or in person, like Uncle Zhou’s, a NYC transplant with hand-drawn noodles, or Patina Green Home and Market, the best sandwich-counter-and-antique-shop in McKinney.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit includes a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.