Take advantage of this weekend’s sunny weather by enjoying an outdoor hike and visiting a farmers market or attend virtual tours and classes from your home! For curious minds, several museums have online and in-person exhibits with opportunities to learn something new. This weekend has a variety of new food and activities to try, so get out there!

Virtually Tour the Underground Railroad

Saturday, January 16 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Attend a livestream tour of the Underground Railroad Sites in Maryland along with Frederick Douglass heritage sites to get a glimpse into history. Learn about the secret routes, safe houses, and the bravery of Douglass and others who traveled on the Underground Railroad. Register for free at eventbrite.com/e/frederick-douglass.

Enjoy a Walk Through Nature and a Refreshing Beer

Saturday, January 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Play some fun games then hike through the natural beauty of Arbor Hills with fellow nature enthusiasts! After the 3-4 mile hike, head to Union Bear Brewing Co to try a great brew or other drinks. Visit facebook.com/events to get more information and purchase a $15 ticket to enjoy it all.

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve | 6701 W. Parker Rd., Plano

Join a Virtual Tour of Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum

Friday, January 15 at 8 p.m.

Take advantage of this free online tour to look at the incredible artwork inside the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the museum with the largest collection of Vincent Van Gogh’s art! The tour will feature Van Gogh’s best works, Monet, Gaugin, and other renowned artists. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/van-gogh-museum.

Recurring Things To Do

Sip and stroll across The Boardwalk at Granite Park with their to-go alcohol this month! Stop at Blue Mesa Grill for a takeout family pack of tacos and enchiladas or Biscuit Bar to try the new country fried steak biscuit.

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs in an experience like no other! The exhibit includes a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.