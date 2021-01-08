Overlooking the Gleneagles Country Club on White Rock Creek sits a Willow Bend dream house, a rare gem of a luxury home.

Often, listings at this caliber unintentionally give the potential homeowner a confining choice of one type of dominant lifestyle to fit the home: private hideaway or entertainment hotspot.

This three-acre estate and 14,702 square-foot luxury home on Willow Bend Drive promises its residents the freedom to choose from the best of both worlds. Fully-loaded like a sports car, it’s ready for either the highway ride of your life or a gentle back-road cruise.

The house was built in 1984 in the exclusive area of Willow Bend Country, a neighborhood with notable clientele. Its architecture intersects French and traditional styles, including modern amenities with smart features (like lights and security) that you control from your cell phone.

The graceful winding staircases and elegant bay windows give way to two sophisticated yet inviting levels that are ready for play.

The first floor has a full bar and a media room with a golf simulator. The second floor’s club room, with a circular center bar, is walled with a panorama of windows overlooking the terrace and country club grounds.

The terrace offers one of Plano’s best views. A tennis court, a resort pool with a slide and cabana, and an outdoor kitchen offer a dreamy summer party spot.

For friends or family, there’s a private entry apartment as part of this already-amazing home, serving as a haven of peace rest so that the good times can keep rolling — and the host can rest assured in providing a prime spot to enjoy both entertainment and restful comfort.

When you need a quiet haven, the estate offers unmatched privacy. Stroll through the plentiful back trails weaving past the putting and chipping greens. Trees line the paths, and the creek at evening time offers a respite, a chance to look over the serene golf course, and remember that it’s all yours.

And it could be yours.

For information on getting a tour, check out the listing and contact Patti Winchester with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty: (972) 322-5010.