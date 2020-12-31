Say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021. On the last weekend of the year, there are plenty of Things to Do This Weekend in Collin County. With change on the horizon, many of the season’s holiday events are wrapping up, and a variety of restaurants are offering New Year’s Eve and Day deals.

From a 150-day dry-aged steak, to the end of holiday events at the Dallas Arboretum, and Grand Prairie Lights, there are activities for everyone in the family to have fun this winter.

Last Call for Holiday Events

Courtesy of the Arboretum

Holiday at the Arboretum

Daily until Dec. 31

There’s no Christmas in DFW without Holiday at the Arboretum. Inspired by European Christmas Markets, or Christkindlmarket, The Christmas Village is made of charming shops and façades representing a quaint European hamlet. There’s also the famous 12 Days of Christmas display, a series of 12 elaborate gazebos illustrating the 12 days of Christmas with beautiful birds and mannequins. New this year is a handcrafted German-built Christmas pyramid, which measures 23-feet-tall, decorated with hand-carved elements, lighting and character movement on every level. Timed tickets are required.

8525 Garland Rd., Dallas| 214.515.6615 | dallasarboretum.org

Christmas in the Frisco Square

Until Jan. 4, Daily, 6 – 10 p.m.

Frisco presents a huge, choreographed light and music show at the square. This show is free to the public. Visitors can tune in to 107.3 FM on the radio in their vehicles, or listen to the music piped through speakers as they take a walk through the Square.

The show has over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 10 miles of wiring, and 8 miles of extension cords. They also offer ice skating and a toy drive with Operation Once in a Lifetime (OOIAL). This year is going to be greater than ever before.

8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco | friscosquare.com/cits-overview

Grand Prairie Lights

Until Dec. 31

For the 15th year, along the shores of Joe Pool Lake, Prairie Lights, a two-mile drive-through holiday stunning display of more than five million lights, is opening on Thanksgiving night. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing more than 165,000 people every year.

Drive along the route, and see hundreds of displays, including the animated grand-finale tunnel, and enjoy the debut of drive-through concessions, which will be available via card purchase only (no cash).

The city recommends scheduling plenty of time to fully enjoy the park—at least 45 minutes on slower nights, and up to three hours on holidays. There’s also a popular “Fast Pass” option that allows guests to upgrade their experience and bypass the line.

Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy., Grand Prairie | prairielights.org

Vitruvian Park

Available daily from 5 – 11 p.m.

Walk or drive through Vitruvian Park to get a glimpse at the wonder of Vitruvian Lights! With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. For more information and park FAQs, visit udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/.

Vitruvian Park | 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

New Year’s Eve

Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year’s Day Brunch

Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Bulla is offering a four-course prix fixe dinner menu and complimentary toast at midnight for those that dine at the restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Guests can also enjoy 25 percent off select sparkling wine bottles. Please make reservations.

Then in the morning, kick off the New Year with brunch at Bulla Gastrobar! Guests can enjoy a three course prix-fixe menu or items off the regular menu, as well as $6 mimosas and sangrias.

There are also options for takeout and delivery on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve 2020 | by Matthew Borrett

Reunion Tower Fireworks

Dec. 31, 11:59 p.m.

The Reunion Tower is setting off fireworks, one of the best shows of the year. It’s a show for the whole metroplex, easily watched live on Reunion Tower’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For those watching in person, there are additional COVID safety precautions:

Masks and/or face coverings will be worn at all times during hotel occupancy, as well as the job-specific installation processes.

It’s the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular in the Central time zone with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects and 259 LED lights.

Courtesy of Sixty Vines

Toast to the New Year with Sixty Vines’ Take-Home Experience

Dec. 31

Sixty Vines launches a celebration kit with vineyard-inspired fare, champagne, and party favors, available for preorder now. For $150, the curated selection feeds two and includes: salami and cheese, filets with grilled shrimp, choice of one side and Deviled Affogato.

For even more festivities, guests can add on a la carte tap wines for 50 percent off. Or, they can keep the celebration going all year long with a limited-edition champagne tumbler for $15. Guests can bring in their tumbler for a complimentary glass of Vine Huggers sparkling wine all throughout 2021.

To preorder Sixty Vines’ Sip, Sparkle, Pop Kit, visit EventBrite.com to pick up at the Plano or Uptown locations. Sixty Vines will accept preorders up until Dec. 29. Sixty Vines is also accepting reservations for dine-in on New Year’s Eve, as well as a New Year’s brunch on Jan. 1. To make a reservation, visit sixtyvines.com.

Akaushi Ribeye | Knife

Knife’s New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31 | 5-9 p.m.

Chef John Tesar’s renowned Knife Steakhouse will be open for New Year’s Eve serving its menu a la carte. Guests can say goodbye to 2020 with one of Tesar’s famous dry aged steaks. Knife Plano will offer dine in and take out and delivery.

Take out: For guests who want to enjoy Knife at home, the entire menu from Knife Steakhouse and Knife Burger will be available through curbside pick-up or delivery through Toast Takeout and Delivery. To place an order or make a reservation for Knife Plano, Knife Burger, or both, please visit Toast, or visit KnifePlano.com or KnifeBurgers.com. Deliveries will be available for a flat free of $5

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill New Year’s Eve Dinner

Dec. 31

Nothing says luxe celebration like amazing seafood, and Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill in Plano is known as one of the region’s top destinations for fresh seafood. The famed restaurant will host a special New Year’s Eve dinner.

For only $80 per person, guests will enjoy appetizers like shrimp cocktail, tuna nachos, and entrees like Lobster Thermidor, blackened red snapper, and desserts like Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake or Key Lime Pie

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 972-473-2722 or going online.