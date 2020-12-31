In North Texas, nearly everyone knows about Collin County’s economic and growth boom. It’s been making headlines since the ’60s when Ross Perot bought land here for development. Forty years later, the economic growth went into overdrive, and has been growing strong ever since, despite COVID-19 ravaging the economy.

Since 2000, Collin County has grown 45 percent, to more than a million residents, and will probably reach 3 million by 2040. It’s growing at twice the speed of Dallas County, fueled by domestic migration, with the Asian population as the fastest growing segment, according to a Dallas Business Journal October 19 report

“The economic opportunity of the county and prosperity in years to come depends on us acknowledging these changes,” Amy Knop-Narbutis, research and data director for Every Texan, a policy and advocacy organization, told the Business Journal. “[We need to make] sure that we’re implementing equitable policies and support that everybody in the community can fully participate in the economy.”

Here at Local Profile, this opportunity and prosperity can be seen looking back at this year’s Collin County business stories from the tech company boom in Allen to an exercise bike company hiring hundreds of people. In our Local Leaders Facebook Live! series, local business leaders discussed what they are doing to implement these equitable policies and inspire Collin County’s youth.

Below, in no particular order, we’ve collected a few of the most read business stories in 2020:

Steven Wright / Courtesy of Jacob Vaughn

Changing the model

Southfork Ranch / Courtesy of the Vox Agency

Good News

Shutterstock.com

Local Leaders

Shutterstock.com

The Future