It’s the most magical weekend of the year for Things to Do This Weekend in Collin County. With Christmas in the air, this weekend has a wide variety of the best and most festive events in town for family and friends. It’s the perfect time to take in some of the best Christmas lights, take pictures in a Christmas village, or participate in a storybook reading with a local author, to kick off Kwanzaa celebrations. There are activities for everyone in the family to have fun this winter.

Christmas in the Frisco Square

Daily, 6 – 10 p.m.

Frisco presents a huge, choreographed light and music show at the square. This show is free to the public. Visitors can tune in to 107.3 FM on the radio in their vehicles, or listen to the music piped through speakers as they take a walk through the Square.

The show has over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 10 miles of wiring, and 8 miles of extension cords. They also offer ice skating and a toy drive with Operation Once in a Lifetime (OOIAL). This year is going to be greater than ever before.

8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco | friscosquare.com/cits-overview

2017: The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The Star in Frisco

Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys host their fourth annual Christmas Extravaganza. Only this year, it’s virtual. All season long, fans can watch the Christmas Extravaganza online. Tune in at 6 p.m., Dec. 24, on the Dallas Cowboys Facebook page, Dallas Cowboys Twitter, or On-demand. Marvel at the 20-minute show, including the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree and a performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.

9 Cowboys Way, Frisco | thestarinfrisco.com/christmas

Grand Prairie Lights

Daily

For the 15th year, along the shores of Joe Pool Lake, Prairie Lights, a two-mile drive-through holiday stunning display of more than five million lights, is opening on Thanksgiving night. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing more than 165,000 people every year.

Drive along the route, and see hundreds of displays, including the animated grand-finale tunnel, and enjoy the debut of drive-through concessions, which will be available via card purchase only (no cash).

The city recommends scheduling plenty of time to fully enjoy the park—at least 45 minutes on slower nights, and up to three hours on holidays. There’s also a popular “Fast Pass” option that allows guests to upgrade their experience and bypass the line.

Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy., Grand Prairie | prairielights.org

The Lights at Legacy

Daily, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate the season at The Shops at Legacy, at a holiday drive-through event, The Lights at Legacy. Beginning Nov. 22, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., guests can enjoy free, family-friendly fun from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The holiday journey includes appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, a live reindeer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, a snow queen, toy soldiers, drummers drumming, and more. Plus, an even more rare sight in Plano: snow. The grand finale is a beautifully lit Christmas tree. Attendees will be able to tune into the sounds of Lights at Legacy’s live DJ via their car radio, and will remain in their vehicle as they drive through the event.

There’s also a Gingerbread Village on the north side of The Shops at Legacy, where everyone can view life-sized gingerbread and sugar cookie characters, trees, candy canes, and snowflakes on colorful facades.

5741 Legacy Dr., Plano | 469.467.9995 | ShopsatLegacy.com

Courtesy of the Dallas Arboretum

Holiday at the Arboretum

Daily until Dec. 31

There’s no Christmas in DFW without Holiday at the Arboretum. Inspired by European Christmas Markets, or Christkindlmarket, The Christmas Village is made of charming shops and façades representing a quaint European hamlet. There’s also the famous 12 Days of Christmas display, a series of 12 elaborate gazebos illustrating the 12 days of Christmas with beautiful birds and mannequins. New this year is a handcrafted German-built Christmas pyramid, which measures 23-feet-tall, decorated with hand-carved elements, lighting and character movement on every level. Timed tickets are required.

8525 Garland Rd., Dallas| 214.515.6615 | dallasarboretum.org

Vitruvian Lights | Stevan Koye Photography

Visit the Largest Free Holiday Light Display in North Texas

Available daily from 5 – 11 p.m.

Walk or drive through Vitruvian Park to get a glimpse at the wonder of Vitruvian Lights! With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. For more information and park FAQs, visit udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/.

Vitruvian Park | 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Family and Kids

Donna Washington

Dallas Children’s Theater’s Third Heroes For The Pages Zoom

Dec. 27, 2 p.m.

Dallas Children’s Theater (DCT) is highlighting author Donna L. Washington’s book L’il Rabbit’s Kwanzaa. The free Zoom shows will be live Sundays at 2 PM on December 27. Each show includes singalongs, author Q&As and a feature on the hero’s culture. To register, interested persons can go to dct.org/heroes.

In the show this Sunday, December 27 at 2P, author Donna L. Washington’s beautiful children’s book, L’il Rabbits’ Kwanzaa, will help everyone understand the origins of Kwanzaa. Local griot, Afiah Bey, will be on hand to guide us through some songs with DCT actress and teaching artist Alyssa Cavazos designing some fun brain exercises to help us remember key concepts.

Join a Virtual Holiday Tea Party For Dads And Daughters

Dec. 27, 2 p.m.

The Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience announces its virtual daddy-daughter holiday tea party for dads and daughters worldwide. The Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience Virtual Holiday Tea Party will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. CST. The event is free and open to the public.

Created by minority, female entrepreneurs, Lalanii Wilson Jones, Treavion Davenport, and Kayla Tucker Adams, the UDDE Virtual Holiday Tea Party has also partnered with another minority, female-owned business, Fanchion K Teatime, based in Dallas, to provide hand-crafted tea selections for the event. For just $8 plus shipping, dads and daughters will receive four tea bags with custom flavors of their choice, 2 lemon biscotti and a tea-flection, which is an affirmation to share together during the tea party.

Some will win one of two amazing prizes, including a custom Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience Tea set or custom Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience Tea for One Kettle and more. Categories for prizes include most creative tea party set up, best daddy/daughter toast and best virtual backdrop related to the theme.

Participants can join at bluejeans.com/6176068007.

Home on Turnberry Court in the Deerfield neighborhood, Plano

Visit Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays

Daily, after sunset

Year after year, the residents of the Deerfield neighborhood deck the halls, and the competition grows more diverse and creative. Deerfield remains the standard in Plano for neighborhood light displays. Around 75 percent of Deerfield residents participate.

Naturally, Deerfield evenings are incredibly busy. Especially in 2020, when life has already been thrown into some amount of chaos, it’s nice to get a little help planning your trip from our complete guide to Deerfield. Plus, see these other local neighborhood displays.

The Grinch’s Grotto, Stonebriar

All weekend

Visit the Grinch’s Cave at Stonebriar Centre for a private meet and greet with the Grinch himself. Book a visit, and you’ll receive a free holiday photo with The Grinch and a few special holiday giveaways. Of all the holiday events in the metroplex, this one truly feels in the spirit of 2020.

At the Stonebriar Center, Frisco | shopstonebriar.com