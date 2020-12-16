Who doesn’t need a little comfort food for the holidays? This season, a variety of local DFW restaurants are preparing holiday meals for families to pick up and bring home. On this list, you’ll find everything from smoked brisket to lobster, to Spanish roast pigs, and everything else you need to serve your family the most delicious and convenient holiday meal ever.

While you’re at it, fill out your table with these local holiday-inspired craft beers.

Chef’s Board | Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar offers a to-go holiday special like no other: the Cochinillo Holiday Meal. Cochinillo is a Spanish-style pig. The Bulla team slow-roasts each pig for nine hours with onions and garlic, and serves it with patatas panaderas, traditional Spanish sliced potatoes. Guests can also order add-ons, like a chef’s board, laden with pan con tomate, ham croquettes, churros, tortilla Española, and salad, as well as sangria. It’s only available for takeout and must be ordered five days in advance. Takeout and curbside pickup available.

6007 Legacy Dr. #180, Plano | 972.805.4590 | bullagastrobar.com

Fish City Grill and Half Shells

Fish City Grill and Half Shells both have three holiday meal specials available during the holiday season. The first is a $24.99 Shrimp Boil meal, available every day through Dec. 31. It features a whopping pound of perfectly cooked shrimp plus corn and potatoes. They’re also offering soup, sold by the quart to serve with holiday dinners. Finally, on New Year’s Day—which doubles as National Bloody Mary Day—the restaurants will offer $5 Bill’s Bloody Marys for one day only.

Fish City Grill | 1015 Watters Creek Blvd. Ste. 150, Allen | 972-908-3474 | fishcitygrill.com

Half Shells | 5800 Legacy Dr. Ste. C-2, Plano | 469.241.1300

Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines, devoted to the love of fine wine, is offering an inventive celebration kit for holiday entertainers. Stocked with vineyard-inspired food, champagne, and party favors, it’ll make any New Year’s Eve party feel special. The curated package for two includes salami and cheese, filets with grilled shrimp, choice of one side, and Deviled Affogato cake. There’s also champagne, rosé colored glasses, a confetti popper, sparklers, and a link to a Sixty Vines NYE Spotify playlist. Order before Dec. 29.

3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 469.620.8463 | sixtyvines.com

Courtesy of Ten50 BBQ

Ten50 BBQ

Ten50 BBQ, the popular Richardson barbecue spot, readies the pits and is offering family-style meats, sides, and desserts for the holiday season. The pitmaster package includes glazed ham, smoked turkey breast, and various sides, and there’s an a la carte menu, and a separate dessert menu with whole pies and pans of bread pudding. Guests can pre-order their holiday meals now through Thursday, December 31; give 72-hours notice when ordering.

1050 N. Central Expy., Richardson | 855.783.1050 | ten50bbq.com

Holy Grail Pub

Celebrate the end of 2020 at Holy Grail’s New Year’s Eve Dinner, Thursday, Dec. 31. For the occasion, this local institution is throwing an elaborate four course holiday meal, and cocktails and beer pairings are available for each and every one. They’re accepting a limited number of reservations, but fans of smoked salmon crostini, pork Wellington, and champagne cake won’t want to miss it.

8240 Preston Rd. #150, Plano | mgr@holygrailpub.com | 972.377.6633 | holygrailpub.com

Roasted Boneless Prime Beef Rib Roast | Eatzi’s

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

This year Eatzi’s is cooking up a special Christmas menu filled with guest favorites. Available for online ordering now, the holiday meal menu highlights include a Rosewood Ranch Smoked Wagyu Prime Rib Roast, The Tamale Company Tamales, and more. The Christmas menu also has desserts like Mocha Buche de Noel, a Christmas Cookie Platter, Apple Pie and more, perfect for enjoying in the comfort of your own home.

Christmas menu online orders must be placed by Dec. 23. Orders can be picked up between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24 and all orders must be paid for prior to pick up.

5967 W. Parker Rd., Plano | 972.535.6305 | eatzis.com

Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill

The Oruch family, founders of Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill, are offering a few party platters for the holiday meal season, including cocktail shrimp platters, house hickory smoked salmon platters, Chardonnay poached salmon platters, and New England lobster roll platters.

If anyone wants a particularly fancy meal, they’re offering crab legs, oysters, and Maine lobsters, available live, steamed, or cracked. For Christmas, platters must be ordered by December 20. For New Year’s Eve, they should be ordered by December 27.

4017 Preston Rd. Ste. 530, Plano | 972.473.2722 | seabreezefish.com

Lockhart Smokehouse

Get ready for smoked turkey, ham, prime rib, or brisket with green bean casserole, cheesy potato casserole, smoked cream corn, mac & cheese with peach cobbler, and s’mores bread pudding for dessert. Lockhart has all your holiday meal needs covered, and ready to be reheated. Side dishes will be in aluminum half pans.

Order by December 21, pickup December 23-24.

1026 E. 15th St., Plano | 972.516.8900 | lockhartsmokehouse.com

Chianti Braised Short Rib | Cru Wine Bar

Cru Food and Wine Bar

Christmas Day typically involves a lot of cooking; Cru Food and Wine Bar has a way to make sure you don’t have to cook on Christmas Eve. For one night only, they’re offering a three-course holiday meal with options like Chianti-braised short rib and diver scallops, and desserts like tiramisu and molten chocolate cake. The same holiday menu will also be available on New Year’s Eve.

7201 Bishop Rd., Plano | 972.312.9463 || 842 Market St., Allen | 972.908.2532 | cruwinebar.com

Blue Mesa Grill

Plano’s favorite brunch buffet spot is offering a new Holiday Family Pack To-Go, which includes red chile glazed ham, pineapple-mango salsa, roast sweet potatoes, Chimayo corn, green beans, sweet corncake, enchiladas, holiday salad, rolls, and choice of pie. But the highlight is French toast cajeta bread pudding. This holiday meal is available all through December.

8200 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 214.387.4407 | bluemesagrill.com

Haywire

Haywire provides a Texas-sized Holiday Curbside Kit. Their holiday meal kit will feed four and includes choice of smoked turkey breast, ham, or tenderloin with shrimp cocktail, and sides like whipped potatoes with smoked jalapeño sausage gravy.

Order online by December 22 at 12 noon.

5901 Winthrop St. Ste. 110, Plano | 972.781.9473 | haywirerestaurant.com

Courtesy of Central Market

Central Market

Central Market presents holiday meals express, four chef-prepared meals that include an assortment of mains, sides, and desserts. For the first time ever, curbside service is available. Central Market’s spread includes oven-roasted turkey, apricot ginger glazed ham, or herb-encrusted beef tenderloin dinners with all the fixings and sides. They can also provide holiday pies, like peach, apple, pumpkin chiffon, and more.

Central Market also offers a special catering menu to celebrate Hanukkah, a dinner menu and a brunch menu of egg casserole with smoked salmon and potatoes, and a Challah loaf.

The deadline to order your holiday meal for Christmas Eve is noon Dec. 22. Curbside and delivery will be available until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and will be available again starting Saturday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

320 Coit Rd., Plano | 469.241.8300 | centralmarket.com/holiday

12 Cuts Brazillian Steakhouse

Grab 12 Cuts’ Family Package for three, and take home a full feast that includes pork chops, pineapple, broccolini, mashed potatoes, beef empanada, cheese bread, chimichurri, and your choice of chocolate cake or flan. There’s something for the whole family. This holiday meal offer is available for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

18010 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas | 469.779.7012 | 12cutssteakhouse.com