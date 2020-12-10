Collin County voters broke the ties in four runoff elections on Tuesday, settling council races in Anna, Celina, Princeton, and Frisco.

In Frisco, Place 5 council seat was still up for grabs. Dan Stricklin defeated Laura Rummel with about 52% of the votes, according to unofficial results from the Collin County Elections Department. Rummel conceded to Stricklin in a Tuesday night Facebook post.

Voters settled two council races in Anna.

In the race for Place 3, Stan Carver II beat Hugh Heath with about 66% of the votes. Carver will replace Councilmember John Beazley.

With about 65% of the votes, firefighter Randy Atchley bested Bryan Heath in the runoff election for the vacant Place 4 seat. Atchley thanked specifically the Professional Fire Fighters of McKinney organization for support him in the race.

Keven Underwood won the at-large position on the Princeton City Council with about 65% of the votes, beating Yesenia “Jessie” Lopez.

Over in Celina, Wendie Wigginton beat Ben Hangartner for Place 4. Wigginton carried about 59% of the votes. She will replace Councilmember Carmen Roberts, whose term expired in May. On Facebook, Wigginton thanked Hangartner and her own team for their efforts.

“Elections are never easy on anyone,” she said. “But add a runoff and it doubles.”