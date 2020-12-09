In the spring of 2000, Dr. Ramon Guerrero started to reinvent himself. At the time he was enjoying a successful career as an anesthesiologist in Plano, but he and his wife Sandra found themselves falling in love with the wine country of Santa Barbra, California.



The couple then took the leap, securing their own 17-acre parcel of land in the Santa Ynez Valley. Meadowlark Vineyards was officially born.

By 2002, they had planted their first vines. Three years later, the vines provided grapes for the vineyard’s first harvest, and they began producing wines under the label Meadowlark Vineyards ever since.



As the Vineyard grew, Dr. Guerrero decided to focus full-time on his wine passion.



“Throughout the years, I’ve managed to juggle my medical career and our wine business,” he says. “We now have the opportunity to dedicate our full efforts into our wine production.”



So what makes the wines of Meadowlark Vineyards different? Certified as an organic grower with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the winery specializes in eco-friendly wines made from naturally-grown produce.



During his childhood in Mexico, Ramon spent much of his time helping his grandfather on his farm. An eco-friendly farmer, his grandfather never used any pesticides and herbicides – a practice he decided to carry on with his own vineyard.

Since leaving the medical field, Ramon and his wife Sandra divide their time between Plano and Santa Barbara. They invite you to visit them at Meadowlark Vineyards in the Santa Ynez Valley, where outdoor wine tastings are still permitted.



Or, join their exclusive wine club. Each quarter, Meadowlark Vineyards Wine Club Members will receive exclusive access to the vineyard’s selection of Cabernet — voted one of 2020 by Wine & Spirits Magazine — Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Noir and Syrah..

“We are a boutique winery and not all of our products are available online or in retail stores,” Ramon says. “Wine Club members receive the latest bottling as well as limited production wines. They also receive 20 percent off any purchases throughout the year and two free tastings per year.”



If you can’t make it to California to see the vineyard, you can still make Meadowlark Vineyards part of your holiday by ordering your favorite wines on their website. And when you purchase three or more bottles, use the promo code PLANO at checkout to receive free shipping.

For more information on Meadowlark Vineyards, how to book your visit and how to join the wine club, visit meadowlarkvineyards.com

Meadowlark Vineyards

Santa Ynez, CA

info@meadowlarkvineyards.com

www.meadowlarkvineyards.com