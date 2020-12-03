Spend the weekend doing a variety of seasonal activities. View festive light shows, watch a drive-in holiday movie, and drop off your kids for some holiday fun. This weekend has lots in store for you to get out and enjoy the festivities, socially distanced, of course!

Light Up Your Holidays

Available all weekend

Visit the Dallas Arts District to view the seasonal light projections and festive displays at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. On Friday, December 4, enjoy pop-up performances from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate the opening ceremony. Play mini golf, purchase hot chocolate and treats, or just take in the beautiful lights.

AT&T Performing Arts Center | 2403 Flora St., Dallas

Watch a Holiday Movie on the Big Screen

Saturday, December 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Take advantage of this free drive-up movie series at The Village at Allen. Safely watch a holiday movie on a state-of-the-art 20 ft. x 40 ft. movie screen from your car. Parking opens at 3 p.m. and is available only until the designated lot is full. Before or after the movie, head into the Village and shop or dine at the great shops and restaurants.

The Village at Allen | 190 E. Stacy Rd., Allen

Prairie Lights Drive Thru Holiday Light Experience

Drive Through a Holiday Park Filled with Festive Holiday Scenes

Available daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Drive around Joe Pool Lake looking at the display of more than five million lights! Enjoy the new drive-through concession and the animated grand finale tunnel that concludes the two-mile-wonder.

Pre-purchase a $30 ticket for your car (up to 8 people) from http://prairielights.org.

Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake | 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy., Grand Prairie

Spend the Evening and Win Gift Cards in Downtown Plano

Available all weekend

Discover Downtown Plano and all it has to offer this weekend and participate in a game of blackout bingo. Pick up your bingo cards between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday at Lyla’s, The Feathered Nest, Holman’s Pottery, Sweet Home Bath & Body, or XO Coffee. Stroll through the area and see the murals, holiday décor, and Santa.

For more information, visit https://visitdowntownplano.com.

Downtown Plano | 1037 E. 15th St., Plano

Drop Off Your Kids for Some Holiday Fun

Friday, December 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, December 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents, enjoy a Friday night out and drop off your kids at the Treehouse at Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa for dinner and activities. Prices range from $15 to $35. On Saturday, drop your kids off at a 4 hour holiday day care with lunch and activities. The price for kids from ages 2-12 is $25. Email treehouse@craigranchfitness.com to register.

Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa | 7910 Collin McKinney Pkwy., McKinney

Drive Through Christmas in the Park Trail of Lights

Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Get the opportunity to see a variety of great light displays at the Christmas in the Park Trail of Lights and give back to the community by donating new, unwrapped toys to the Murphy Fire Department’s Toy Drive for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County. Kids and even adults can write letters to Santa and drop them off at the end of the route.

Purchase tickets for Friday’s event at https://tinyurl.com/y3r8ye2y and Saturday’s event at https://tinyurl.com/y2uyxcrg.

330 N. Murphy Rd., Murphy

A hard one to beat / Courtesy of Prosper Christmas Lights

Engage in Some Friendly Holiday Competition

Enter the Prosper Light Up the Night contest for the best Christmas lights and decorations in Prosper. Show off your home or business for a chance to win bragging rights, a yard sign, and a cash prize. A map of entries will be available for you to drive around and take a look at the amazing displays. Entries are due December 13 and winners will be announced on social media on December 18.

Visit https://www.prospertx.gov/ for categories and more information.