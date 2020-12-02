Collin County master jailer Joseph Quillen, Jr, died in early Tuesday evening after contracting COVID-19, according to a Collin County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 1 press release.

A 6-year U.S. Navy veteran, Officer Quillen served as a detention officer for 19 years, earning a Master Jailers certification and license. He was well-respected by the rank and file and a dedicated public servant who the Sheriff’s Office calls “an inspiration to a generation of officers he helped train.”

“Joseph was the commensurate professional who led by example, who always completed the task at hand, and who absolutely mastered the difficult work of managing inmates in a large jail,” Sheriff Jim Skinner said. “His knowledge, professionalism, and devotion to duty inspired all of his colleagues.”

Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff’s Office

In June, the Sheriff’s Office reported its first case of COVID-19. Today, they currently have 34 inmates who have tested positive and are isolated in the quarantine pod, and total of 12 employees, across the organization, who have tested positive for COVID-19, according Collin County Sheriff Capt. Nick Bristow.

Capt. Bristow said that Officer Quillen contracted COVID-19 in mid-November.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that you keep the Quillen family in your thoughts and prayers.

Sheriff Skinner added, “Joseph was a loving husband and father, and a true friend to those who knew him. He will truly be missed.”