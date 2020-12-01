Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits have been hit especially hard as millions of people lost their jobs. In a survey conducted by Charity Navigator partnered with Reuters News, 83 percent of the nonprofit respondents reported they were suffering financially and expected an average decline of 38 percent in revenue for the April – June time period.

Nearly six months later, the situation hasn’t improved. About 12 million people are still unemployed. Many businesses aren’t operating at full capacity, and the current COVID-19 surge is filling up hospitals across the state, especially in the harder hit rural areas, leaving thousands of North Texans waiting in long lines for help from food pantries.

“Prior to the pandemic impacting all aspects of our lives, it would have been hard to imagine that there could be so many more families here needing help, and all at the same time,” says Nicole Bursey, executive director of Frisco Family Services. “However, I can tell you that both visits to our Food Pantry and the number of people needing other critical support, continue to increase. Many are requesting help for the first time.

“This makes your support even more vital – and even more impactful.”

#GivingTuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and is the brainchild of Mary-Archie Theater Company in Chicago who, in 2011, was urging shoppers via The Huffington Post to consider donating to a charity after they had finished saving money from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

A year later, #GivingTuesday was born, becoming a global movement that has inspired hundreds of million people to donate to good causes.

“So many right here in our local community are now in need of our programs and services due to unimaginable circumstances this year: losing their jobs, losing their businesses, illness, losing childcare support, and being forced to make tough choices so they can support and engage in virtual school for their children,” Bursey points out. “Our neighbors’ most critical needs are to keep food on their tables, roofs over their heads, and utilities connected, and for that, we need your help.”

There are several ways to donate. For a list of organizations needing help, visit givingtuesday.org/organizations. You can also check out our list of local organizations below: