Happy Thanksgiving! Kick off the holiday season in the coming days with lights displays and some friendly competition or get a virtual museum exhibit tour and take advantage of holiday spa sales. There are a lot of new things to do starting this weekend!

Drive Through a Holiday Park Filled with Festive Holiday Scenes

Available daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Drive around Joe Pool Lake looking at the display of more than five million lights! Enjoy the new drive-through concession and the animated grand finale tunnel that concludes the two-mile-wonder. Pre-purchase a $30 ticket for your car (up to 8 people) from http://prairielights.org.

Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake | 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy., Grand Prairie

Courtesy of Kimbell Art Museum

Virtual Glimpse Into Queen Nefertari’s Egypt

Tuesday, December 1 at 9 a.m.

Get a free virtual visit of the exhibit Queen Nefertari’s Egypt at the Kimbell Art Museum. Nefertari was one of the most celebrated queens of Ancient Egypt, and this exhibit contains hieroglyphics, sculptures, and more from her reign. Listen to Eric M. Lee, director of the museum, speak, then experience a tour from your home. Register at http://kimbellart.zoom.us.

Treat Yourself with a Holiday Spa Package

Available daily

Hiatus Spa + Retreat has holiday packages and specials available to help you rejuvenate! With the Bright and Early Gift Card Sale, guests who purchase a gift card in-spa or online valued at $125 get it for only $99! This offer is valid through Friday, December 4. On Cyber Monday, enjoy 15% off Hiatus products and free shipping on all orders on http://hiatusspa.com.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat | 6101 Chapel Hill Blvd., Plano

A hard one to beat / Courtesy of Prosper Christmas Lights

Engage in Some Friendly Holiday Competition

Enter the Prosper Light Up the Night contest for the best Christmas lights and decorations in Prosper! Show off your home or business for a chance to win bragging rights, a yard sign, and a cash prize. A map of entries will be available for you to drive around and take a look at the amazing displays. Entries are due December 13 and winners will be announced on social media on December 18. Visit https://www.prospertx.gov/ for categories and more information.