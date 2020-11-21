An alleged serial killer shot and killed a man in Celina Wednesday morning and then set fire to the man’s house, according to Celina police.

Blair Carter, 60, was discovered by firefighters after they extinguished the fire.

The suspect, 31-year-old Jeremy Harris, an ex-boyfriend of Carter’s daughter, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after construction workers saw him fleeing Carter’s house.

Construction workers in the area reported hearing what sounded like gunshots around 11 a.m. at Carter’s home in the 1400 block of Anvil Court in Celina, and then saw smoke rising from the home and Harris allegedly running from the home.

“We know this was an isolated incident based off the information we have and the people we interviewed, so our citizens of Celina and Prosper can know that we got the guy,” Celina Mayor Sean Terry told NBC5 Wednesday.

However, at a news conference Friday, Dallas police also connected Harris to four other Dallas shootings–three of which were fatal. Harris has been linked to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old SMU student who was killed on Halloween and is also being investigated for a possible connection to three shootings in Denton, Frisco, and Prosper.

Jeremy Harris

In Prosper, on Tuesday evening, a driver fired shots from his vehicle while on Preston Road, driving northbound to Celina, injuring another driver who was transported to the hospital in Plano. Shortly before the incident, the same driver is suspected of also firing shots near Hwy 121 and Hillcrest in Frisco, according to police.

It is still unclear if Harris is connected to these shootings. Frisco police spokesperson Evan Mattel told Local Profile, “Our investigators continue to examine any and all available evidence, including that obtained from other cooperating jurisdictions, in order to fully investigate the shooting.”

About 10:30 p.m. that same Tuesday evening, hours before Carter’s murder, Denton police also responded to a shooting incident allegedly involving Harris at the 2400 block of East University Drive. According to the Denton Record Chronicle, a woman and her passenger were driving when Harris allegedly pulled up next to them and started shooting into their vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Harris, who is from Red Oak, is being held in the Collin County Jail on a $3 million bond for murder.