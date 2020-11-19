Spend the weekend by ringing in the holiday season, relaxing at a spa, or supporting a local brewery (for those 21 and older). Head over to a restaurant for a special dine-in or a to-go Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving day. This weekend has plenty of fun activities in store!

Indulge in a Three Course Thanksgiving Meal

Cru: Thursday, November 6 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a dine-in or takeout package of Cru’s traditional Thanksgiving meal at the Dallas, Plano, Allen, and Fort Worth locations. Each guest can choose their courses from a selection of fall-inspired dishes. The to-go package includes butternut squash bisque, pumpkin cheesecake, apple and pecan bread pudding, and so much more! Packages are $80 for 2 or $150 for 4.

Princi Italia: Thursday, November 26 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At the Preston Royal Village or the West Plano Village locations, get a dine-in or to go

Thanksgiving feast from Princi Italia. The menu has an Italian twist with several options for each guest to choose from. The to go package includes butternut squash bisque, caramel glazed chocolate pecan pie, brûléed pumpkin pie, and many other delicious dishes! 3 course dine in is $50 and to go packages are $80 for 2 and $150 for 4.

Celebrate the Holiday Season at the Gaylord Texan

Available all weekend Visit the Gaylord Texan Resort’s annual Lone Star Christmas event with a full itinerary of holiday activities under the magical decorations! Attractions include a pop-up exhibition called “I Love Christmas Movies”, an outdoor holiday lantern display, snow tubing, and ice skating to name a few. To purchase tickets, visit gaylordtexantickets.com.

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center | 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

Be the First to Try Texas Ale Project’s New Drink Releases

Saturday, November 21 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Celebrate the Texas Ale Project’s annual release of their White Russian Stout, The Caucasian! The decadent brew is made from Madagascar Bourbon vanilla beans, Full City Rooster cold brew coffee, and American Oak. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at

texasaleproject.square.site. For more information, visit

facebook.com/events/391321915612356.

Texas Ale Project | 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd., Dallas

Rejuvenate at Hiatus Spa + Retreat

Available all weekend

Treat yourself with Hiatus Spa + Retreat’s all new holiday season self-care packages. The Merry Bright includes two essential services for just $179! The Peace, Love, + Joy features the 3 most in-demand services for $259 and The All About You is a one-of-a-kind facial and massage combo for $329. All packages are discounted from their original value! For more information, visit hiatusspa.com.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat | 6101 Chapel Hill Blvd., Plano