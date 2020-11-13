Get ready for the holiday season and educated on important topics this weekend. Plan for a Thanksgiving celebration and pre-order a delicious feast from a local restaurant. Learn about history and current issues or visit the mall to feel the holiday spirit. This weekend has it all!

Participate in a Social Justice Play Talkback

Friday, Nov. 13

Discuss #MATTER, an installment of Idris Goodwin’s Social Justice Play Series. Stream the powerful and relevant play featuring the Dallas Children’s Theater about being aware of privilege and discussing matters of life and race. #MATTER is recommended for ages 14 and older due to mature themes. Sign up for this important virtual talkback at dct.org/socialjustice/digital/index.html#talkbacks.

Courtesy of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Facebook

Visit the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Available all weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn about world-changing events and individuals who have lived through unthinkable hardships and accomplished great feats. Along with the permanent exhibits—the Holocaust Wing, Human Rights Wing, Pivot to America Wing, and the Dimensions in Testimony Theater—visit the special Fight for Civil Rights in the South exhibit. The museum is open to 25 percent of the maximum capacity to ensure safety measures.

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum | 300 N. Houston St., Dallas | dhhrm.org

Stockyards’ Inaugural Cowgirl Gathering

Nov. 13-15

This weekend at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, visitors can experience the ultimate weekend of entertainment. In addition to the Cowgirl Gathering, which will highlight cowgirls’ skills in breakaway roping, team roping, and barrel racing, visitors can enjoy a weekend full of live country music and the Texas Country Music Awards.

For more, visit cowtowncoliseum.com/events/apha-the-cowgirl-gathering

‘Neath the Wreath

Nov. 12-15

JLCC’s famous ‘Neath the Wreath market this year will be hosted as an online-only event, with social media and the mobile app as the main channels for participation. All of the participating merchants, with links to shop their storefronts online, will be listed on the website and in the app for easy browsing. JLCC will also offer cookie decorating kits intended for kids to keep busy and happy while their parents participate in the market.

For more info and how you can participate: neaththewreath.org

Christmas Season 2018 | Courtesy of Galleria Dallas

Ring in the Holiday Season at the Galleria

Available all weekend

Take part in a variety of holiday activities this month at the Galleria Dallas! Get a glimpse of the iconic Christmas tree, which is the tallest indoor Christmas tree in the country. While you’re there, take a look at handmade artisan masks and maybe take one home through the auction. Purchases fund local scholarships. After hours of walking around, grab a sweet treat at one of the many new shops.

Galleria Dallas | 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas | galleriadallas.com