Veterans Day 2020 is Wednesday Nov. 11, an important day set aside to honor those who have served, or currently are serving, in the United States military.

Originally, Veterans Day was called Armistice Day and President Woodrow Wilson celebrated it in 1919, commemorating the signing of the agreement that ended World War I. Armistice Day was initially created to honor soldiers who died in service to their country, but when it was changed to Veterans Day, it became a day to honor all those who have served in the US military.

To thank veterans and current military members for their service, every year, many businesses offer free discounts and deals, and this year is no exception. These 11 restaurants in Collin County are honoring veterans and active military service members with free meals and discounts on Veterans Day 2020.

The Biscuit Bar | By Cori Baker

The Boardwalk at Granite Park

A few different restaurants at The Boardwalk are offering some deals for Veterans Day 2020. Chips Old Fashioned Hamburgers is offering veterans, active duty military, and their whole families 20 percent off their meal. Fork and Fire is offering 15 percent off meal, and The Biscuit Bar is offering 10 percent off. Deals are good with valid ID.

We recommend:

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers: Cheeseburger on Chip’s poppy seed bun

Fork and Fire’s In-House 8145 Pastrami with gruyére served on marble rye.

The Biscuit Bar’s Fancy Chicken Biscuit with dill pickles and house-made fancy sauce.

5880 TX-121, Plano | boardwalkgranitepark.com

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Both Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Del Frisco’s Grille are offering both veterans and active members of the military 20 percent off their entire meal, not including alcoholic beverages. This offer is only valid for those dining inside the restaurants on Nov. 11, valid for parties of up to four, and valid ID is required.

We recommend: Nueske’s Bacon Au Poivre and the 45 Day Dry-Aged Prime Ribeye

5905 Legacy Dr. Ste. A120, Plano | 972.312.9115 || 7200 Bishop Rd. Ste. D9, Plano | 469.661.8012 | delfriscos.com

Whiskey Cake | Courtesy of Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake

A wildly popular farm-to-table restaurant in Plano, Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar, is giving away a free piece of their namesake dish to military service members on November 11 with a valid Military ID. This offer is valid in-store only on Veterans Day 2020.

We recommend: Whiskey cake, obviously.

3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 972.993.2253 | whiskey-cake.com

Coolgreens

Coolgreens offers a lighter deal at its three locations in DFW for Veterans Day 2020. In store only, veterans and active military members can get a free entrée with valid ID.

We recommend: The G.O.A.T Harvest bowl with white quinoa, chicken, apples, goat cheese, and spiced pecans.

1251 State St. Ste. 850, Richardson | 972.231.1251 | coolgreens.com

III Forks

III Forks, a quiet and elegant steakhouse, is offering a free entrée up to a $50 value to veterans and active military members who have valid ID on Veterans Day 2020 only.

We recommend: Durham Ranch Wagyu by the Strube Family

1303 Legacy Dr., Frisco | 972.267.1776 | 3forks.com

Courtesy of Grub Burger Bar

Grub Burger Bar

Grub Burger Bar always offers veterans a 10 percent discount, but on Nov. 11, veterans and military members in uniform or with ID are offering a meal on them.

We recommend: Lockhart Legend with bacon, cheddar, pickles, Dr Pepper barbecue sauce, and two onion rings.

255 Preston Rd. #300, Plano | 972.535.5157 | grubburgerbar.com

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s is thanking veterans and service members with a complimentary taco from their special Veterans Day 2020 menu and a non-alcoholic beverage on November 11. The deal is good only for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person. Guests must show proper ID.

We recommend: Green Chili Queso

Various locations | torchystacos.com

54th Street Grill

A laidback and relaxed family-friendly eatery, 54th Street Grill is offering veterans and active duty military members a free meal up to a $12 value for veterans and active military on Veterans Day 2020. This is for dine-in only and is valid on November 11 only. They are asking for military ID, a uniform, or a photo in uniform.

5201 TX-121, The Colony | 214.469.1054 | 54thstreetgrill.com

Courtesy of Chicken Salad Chick’s Facebook

Chicken Salad Chick

This small chain, founded by a McKinney woman, is offering veterans and active military members a free Chick Special and regular size drink in honor of Veterans Day 2020. Proof of service is required, so they ask military members to either come in uniform or bring a valid military ID. The offer is for dine-in or takeout.

3520 W. University Dr., McKinney | 972.846.8734 | chickensaladchick.com

Dairy Queen

There’s nothing more Texan than Dairy Queen. For veterans and active service members either in uniform or with valid ID, Dairy Queen is offering a free medium Blizzard®.

We recommend: The Butterfinger Blizzard

Various locations | dairyqueen.com

Luna Grill

Luna Grill is offering veteran and active duty service members a special Buy One, Get One Free deal all weekend. Service members simply show a valid military ID to receive a free Signature Plate, Bowl, Wrap or Salad with similar purchase. (The second item must be equal or lesser value; the deal is valid for dine-in or to-go orders only, not for online or delivery.)

We recommend: Lamb kebab plate with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki, and Greek cabbage.

1419 E. Renner Rd. Ste. 510, Richardson | 469.677.6812 | lunagrill.com