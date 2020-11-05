Over the last 25 years, the women of the Junior League of Collin County have raised more than $4 million in charitable revenue for educational and charitable projects that improve life for everyone in Collin County.

These award-winning programs include the Juvenile Mentoring Program (JuMP), Collin County Council on Family Violence, Literacy Leaders, Done in a Day projects, My Friend’s House, Reaching Independence Through Success and Education (R.I.S.E.), and JLCC C.A.R.E.S., impacting 30-40 agencies annually.

Every year, JLCC’s biggest fundraiser is ‘Neath the Wreath: a four-day gift market with over 125 participating merchants and small businesses that draws crowds of 13,000 to 15,000 shoppers. People come from all over, even as far as Houston, to browse the wide selection of children’s toys, holiday décor, gourmet chocolates, homemade candles, clothes, and jewelry. For many people in Collin County, checking everything off their holiday shopping list at ‘Neath the Wreath is an annual tradition. Last year, ‘Neath the Wreath raised more than $330,000 for the Junior League of Collin County.

This year’s ‘Neath The Wreath — still on for November 12-15 — will look just a little different. But the spirit remains the same.

The market this year will be hosted as an online-only event, with social media and the mobile app as the main channels for participation. All of the participating merchants, with links to shop their storefronts online, will be listed on the website and in the app.

This year, JLCC will also offer cookie decorating kits intended for kids to keep busy and happy while their parents participate in the market.

Also, in lieu of the typical “Ladies Night Out” event that happens the Wednesday before the market goes live, JLCC is promoting a “Ladies Night IN” on November 14 for women participating to make it a memorable event with a few of their friends (safely distanced, of course). The accompanying “Ladies Night In” kits that JLCC put together sold out as fast as they went live — charcuterie fixings, sweet treats, sponsor gifts, cocktail/mocktail ingredients, and champagne.

Raffle entries are live now until Nov 15, when the winners will be drawn over Facebook Live through ‘Neath the Wreath’s page.

There will be no admission fee for ‘Neath the Wreath this year, but all participants are welcomed and encouraged to donate that $15 toward JLCC to go toward continued support to community partners.

“The premise of Junior League of Collin County is training and educating our members, as well as giving back,” says ‘Neath the Wreath chair Christy Morris. “We offer training throughout the year, for our members free of charge, and proceeds from events like this go toward those materials, as well as for things like our ‘Done in a Day’ community projects.”

She emphasizes the biggest focus of this year’s event: supporting the partnered merchants.

“We don’t have markets without our merchants, and we have had some fabulous partners in the last 10+ years,” Christy says. “I encourage people to continue shopping with our tried-and-true merchants, and to try some great new businesses that have popped up. And continue supporting Junior League — ‘Neath The Wreath is our largest fundraiser. It’s because of our shoppers’ support that we’re able to to do what we do for our community partners, and for our members.”

For more info and how you can participate: neaththewreath.org