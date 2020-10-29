Celebrate Halloween with festivals, festive treats, and socially distanced trick or treating this weekend! Dress up in your best costume for a chance to win a prize at a costume contest or relax with a fall cocktail. This weekend has tons of fun activities in store for the whole family!

Spend Halloween at a Dia de Los Muertos Festival

Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Patios at the Rail is hosting a Dia de Los Muertos Festival this Halloween to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Located on their rooftop terrace, there will be local vendors to buy festive items from, live music by Mariachi Arriago, and a showing of the movie Coco. Don’t forget to dress up—there will be a costume contest with a grand prize! Tickets are $10-$25 and can be purchased on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-los-muertos-festival-tickets.

The Patios Event Center | 7511 Main St., Frisco

Kick Back with a Fall Cocktail

Available all weekend

Head over to the Copper & Steel Table and Bar in Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas to try out a new seasonal cocktail menu amidst the autumn themed decorations throughout the hotel. The new drinks are the Apple Cider Mule, Sidecar, Not So Hot Toddy, and Spiced Pear Fizz. Check them out in person or visit their website to find the recipes to make at home!

Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas | 2615 Preston Rd., Frisco

Not a dog you want to meet in a dark alley / Shutterstock.com

Enter Your Child and Your Dog in a Halloween Costume Contest

Saturday, October 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out the Halloween event at the Frisco Fresh Market where there will be Halloween treats and two costume contests—one for children and one for dogs! Pre-register for the dog contest by 10:45 a.m. and the children’s contest by 12: 15 p.m. at the Event Table in the Fire Lane. The top 3 winners will be awarded gift card prizes directly after the contests. After the children’s contest, kids can trick or treat with the vendors at the market!

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Do Some Spooky Science at Sci-Tech

Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trick or treat Sci-Tech Discovery Center and participate in hands-on science activities. There will be a combustion fire show, costume parade, and a contest with non-candy prizes! Purchase tickets at https://sales.mindstretchingfun.org/GeneralAdmission.

Sci-Tech Discovery Center | 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

Trunk or Treat, a fairly old Texas tradition / Shutterstock.com

Trick or Treat from your Car

Saturday, October 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join the North Texas Performing Arts in their Trunk-or-Treat! Trick or treat, play carnival games, and roll down your windows to listen to the entertainment from your car in a drive through style. Vote for best car and don’t forget to dress up! There will be a costume contest with prizes of NTPA credit. Purchase tickets at https://ntpa.thundertix.com/events/177039.

Willow Bend Parking Deck D, Roof Level | Entrance by 2501 Dallas Pkwy, Plano