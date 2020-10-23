On any given day after school, 9-year-old Felipe Ordonez could have been found playing outside his home in Parker, a small city just shy of 5,000 people, located east of Plano in the shadow of the sprawling South Fork Ranch.

The tiny trailer home he shared with his parents and five brothers could get really cramped, so after finishing his homework he liked getting out in the nice evenings to run and play with his friends and siblings.

But just before sunset Tuesday, Oct. 13, tragedy struck. Somehow Felipe got a little too close to the busy East Parker Road as he played near the mailboxes on Andy’s Lane leading to the entrance of his mobile home park, a family friend says.

Felipe was struck by a red Ford F-150 pick-up going westbound just before 7 p.m. The 35-year-old McKinney man was driving in the outside lane of 6400 East Parker Road, according to a statement posted on the City of Parker website.

The Parker Police Department and Parker Fire Department assisted by the Murphy Police Department and a Wylie Fire Department ambulance responded to the accident. Felipe was rushed to Medical City Hospital where he died of his injuries the next day, the statement says.

Parker police say the accident is still under investigation.

“At this time, speed is not considered a factor and no criminal charges are anticipated as a result of this accident investigation,” states the release posted by Parker Police Chief Richard Brooks.

Felipe was proud of his catch / GoFundMe page

Community support has been strong for the family of Felipe, a fifth grader at Plano school district’s Hickey Elementary School in nearby East Plano. He would have turned 10 on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Despite their loss, the boy’s family made the incredible selfless decision to donate his organs so that other children might live, says Morgan Rizzo of McKinney. She and her seven children who lived near Felipe and his brothers in Parker before moving six weeks ago would often bring donations of groceries, clothing, diapers and school supplies to his family, who was struggling financially.

Felipe, the third oldest, would be the first to greet her. He was excited to help carry supplies and he often translated for his parents who speak Spanish. Rizzo and her children had a connection with Felipe and his brothers. She would hold his 2-year-old brother as his mother sorted through groceries and clothing. Felipe, his siblings and her children would all play together.

“Felipe was one of the sweetest boys I’ve ever met,” Rizzo says. “His family had so little but they were always smiling, often a talking point for my own children. He loved his family and they loved their community.”

Since the accident, residents of Parker have been dropping off donations for Felipe’s family at Parker City Hall. Parker Women’s Club and Moms of Murphy along with the Hickey Elementary PTA teamed up and organized a drive-through donations event. The Hickey PTA also posted on its Facebook page asking everyone to wear purple Oct. 21 “in support of the Ordonez family and in remembrance of Felipe.”

On Oct. 15, Hickey Elementary Principal Dina Rowe sent a letter addressed to school families, offering counseling to students and staff.

“This is, indeed, a sad time for the entire Hickey community,” the letter released by Plano ISD states.

Other groups that have helped over the years with regular donations of produce and other supplies for the trailer park community where Felipe lived have stepped up with meals and other donations to help the family with funeral preparations. A gofundme account organized by Rizzo to help the family after the accident has raised almost $18,000, bypassing its goal.

For more than a year, Rizzo and her “It Takes a Village Homeschool Group” would visit with Felipe’s family and other multi-generations of families at the mobile home park to deliver backpacks with school supplies and toys for Christmas.

“We were friends with these families,” she says. “Felipe loved school. It was where he could be with friends and get meals and learn. He would tell me all about his day, about his brothers, his life in general.”

She says Felipe’s aunt called her to tell her about the accident.

“We were devastated,” says Rizzo, who traveled to Farmersville for the vigil and was with the family for the funeral and burial in Wylie. “The response from the community has been incredible.”

Rizzo says the family holds no ill will toward anyone over Felipe’s death. There is some discussion about erecting a cross or other memorial at the site of the accident.

“We are going to miss Felipe,” she says. “His precious life came to such an abrupt end. But his little heart will keep beating to help another child. And he and his family will always hold a big place in our hearts.”