From an alt-right plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, to President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19, it feels like every day a new crisis hits the 24-hour news cycle. It’s no surprise that cases of depression has tripled in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming election also isn’t helping matters. It is a “significant source of stress for more Americans than the 2016 presidential race,” according to an Oct. 7 report by the American Psychological Association.
“Even though the majority of Americans say the election is a source of stress, the survey found that for some groups, stress about the election is significantly higher compared with 2016. The proportion of Black adults reporting the election as a source of stress jumped from 46% in 2016 to 71% this year.”American Psychological Association
And with early voting beginning Tuesday, it can be extremely stressful to research information about the candidates and their issues, especially if you’re standing in line with people who refuse to wear a mask.
To make the experience somewhat less stressful, we here at Local Profile decided to do some of the research for you. Below you’ll find several key races on the Collin County ballot and links to the major candidates’ platforms.
President of the United States
Donald Trump, Republican Party (Incumbent)
Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian Party
U.S. House Texas District 3
Van Taylor, Republican Party (Incumbent)
Lulu Seikaly, Democratic Party
Christopher Claytor, Libertarian Party
U.S. Senate Texas
John Cornyn, Republican Party (Incumbent)
Mary Jennings Hegar, Democratic Party
Kerry McKennon, Libertarian Party
Texas Railroad Commission
Chrysta Castaneda, Democratic Party
James Wright, Republican Party
Matt Street, Libertarian Party
Texas House of Representatives District 67
Jeff Leach, Republican Party (Incumbent)
Lorenzo Sanchez, Democratic Party
Texas House of Representatives District 70
Scott Stanford, Republican (Incumbent)
Collin County Commissioner District 3
Darrell Hale, Republican Party (Incumbent)
For information about local and state judge races or other races outside of Collin County, visit our helpful election tool here and simply enter your zip code.