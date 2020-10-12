From an alt-right plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, to President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19, it feels like every day a new crisis hits the 24-hour news cycle. It’s no surprise that cases of depression has tripled in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming election also isn’t helping matters. It is a “significant source of stress for more Americans than the 2016 presidential race,” according to an Oct. 7 report by the American Psychological Association.

“Even though the majority of Americans say the election is a source of stress, the survey found that for some groups, stress about the election is significantly higher compared with 2016. The proportion of Black adults reporting the election as a source of stress jumped from 46% in 2016 to 71% this year.” American Psychological Association

And with early voting beginning Tuesday, it can be extremely stressful to research information about the candidates and their issues, especially if you’re standing in line with people who refuse to wear a mask.

To make the experience somewhat less stressful, we here at Local Profile decided to do some of the research for you. Below you’ll find several key races on the Collin County ballot and links to the major candidates’ platforms.

President of the United States

Donald Trump, Republican Party (Incumbent)

Joe Biden, Democratic Party

Howie Hawkins, Green Party

Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian Party

U.S. House Texas District 3

Van Taylor, Republican Party (Incumbent)

Lulu Seikaly, Democratic Party

Christopher Claytor, Libertarian Party

U.S. Senate Texas

John Cornyn, Republican Party (Incumbent)

Mary Jennings Hegar, Democratic Party

David B. Collins, Green Party

Kerry McKennon, Libertarian Party

Texas Railroad Commission

Chrysta Castaneda, Democratic Party

James Wright, Republican Party

Matt Street, Libertarian Party

Texas House of Representatives District 67

Jeff Leach, Republican Party (Incumbent)

Lorenzo Sanchez, Democratic Party

Texas House of Representatives District 70

Scott Stanford, Republican (Incumbent)

Angie Bado, Democratic Party

Collin County Commissioner District 3

Darrell Hale, Republican Party (Incumbent)

Dianne Mayo, Democratic Party

For information about local and state judge races or other races outside of Collin County, visit our helpful election tool here and simply enter your zip code.