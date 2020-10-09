Whether you’re looking for a fun family excursion or an adults-only activity, this weekend has lots in store for you. Try some fall menus, spend time outdoors, and get some shopping in to celebrate the start of the new season.

Fall Farmer’s Market

Sunday, October 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy a beautiful fall day at the Red Tent Markets Boardwalk Farmer’s Market. Browse the socially distanced stalls for fresh produce, baked goods, seasonal products, and more. With 15-20 vendors, there’s a wide selection of homemade items to choose from. Head over to the Biscuit Bar afterwards to check out their new fall menu with pumpkin pie French toast biscuits, spiked pumpkin spice lattes, and apple cider mimosas.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 TX-121, Plano

Kick Off Holiday Shopping at Watters Creek

Available all weekend

Celebrate the start of the holiday shopping season at Watters Creek! If you spend at least $75 at a Watters Creek store, you will receive a gift card for $10.10 that can be redeemed at any Watters Creek store or restaurant. Visit the Concierge+ to get your gift card or donate it to Toys for Tots in Collin County.

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Enjoy a COVID-Friendly Concert

Saturday, October 10 at 5 p.m.

Join the Jason Herrin Band and Atlantis Aquarius at an outdoor concert held by the Texas Ale Project. Order a beer to go, grab a snack, and settle in for a music-filled evening. Reserve an assigned table or BYO Chair space in the Beer Garden or outdoor concrete area to support local bands. Visit facebook.com/events/269545770735836 to purchase tickets and view safety policies.

Texas Ale Project | 1001 N. Riverfront Rd., Dallas

Celebrate Fall at Celina Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Experience German culture with a taste of Texas with authentic food, a variety of locally brewed craft beers, live music, dancing, and football. Try out Crunchies, a food pop-up that sells eggrolls and more. Visit celinaoktoberfest.com/product/admission/ to purchase a ticket for just $5. Children age 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.

Downtown Celina Square | 142 N. Ohio St., Celina

Relax at the Plano Food + Wine Walk

Saturday, October 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample a large selection of wines while supporting local Plano businesses! View culinary demonstrations, snap a picture at the complimentary photo booth, and shop from local artisans and vendors. Visit facebook.com/events/1439310629572045/ to purchase a limited ticket and view safety guidelines.

The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano