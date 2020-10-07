The Nov. 3 election has been called the most important election of our lifetime.

It’s no surprise with COVID-19 destroying and uprooting lives, mass protests against police brutality of Black people erupting nationwide, and unemployment surpassing the Great Depression numbers.

Obviously, President Donald Trump versus former Vice President Joe Biden is the election battle dominating nearly everyone’s mind. But for Collin County residents alone, there are 82 different candidates vying for 32 positions at the local, state, and federal level.

And with early voting beginning Tuesday, we here at Local Profile wanted to offer you a helpful election tool by The Chicago Reporter that provides a breakdown of candidates seeking office in your area.

All you need to do is enter your zip code.