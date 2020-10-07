Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that bars across the state would be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity if county judges work with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to do so.

The new order goes into effect Oct. 14.

“The good news is that even with additional businesses opening, even with more students returning to school and more gatherings like football games, Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of COVID,” Gov. Abbott said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

As with other nonessential businesses that have been allowed to reopen over the past few months, Gov. Abbott said that customers and employees will be required to wear masks and maintain six feet of social distancing when feasible.

But you won’t be able to stand around at the bar. Gov. Abbott said customers must be seated while eating and drinking.

Other businesses that were limited to 50 percent capacity can now open at 75 percent capacity due to the lowering COVID-19 numbers.

