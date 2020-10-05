On July 27, Governor Greg Abbott passed a proclamation extending early voting by six days beginning October 13 so that “Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.

They will also have more places to cast them in Collin County, according to Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbert.

Sherbert says they’ve increased the number of early voting polling locations from 35 to 45 and Election Day polling locations from 70 to more than 100.

Sherbet anticipates that the additional days for early voting as well as the additional locations will allow people to choose their own time and not have to worry about typical years’ crowds.

But he still recommends going early to vote and not waiting until the last minute.

“[Voting] it’s one of the most important things we can do in this country to elect our leaders, to make informed decisions, to study what we’re going to do in a polling place,” he says. “Your day-to-day life probably in a direct way is impacted more by your local jurisdictions.

“Those who do choose to vote are doing something important and we certainly don’t want to lose the opportunity and the right that we have to do it.”

Under Gov. Abbott’s July 2 mask mandate, masks are not required at any polling locations, though it is highly recommended and there will be measures in place to encourage proper personal hygiene and safety as well as social distancing. Voters are strongly advised to wash or sanitize their hands before entering the voting area and bringing their own pen if possible for signatures.

A limited number of masks will be available at each location. Sanitizing wipes or spray will be on hand for voters to wipe their touch screens before voting if desired. A plexiglass shield will help protect voters and volunteers during the check-in transactions. ID verification will be contactless.

Absentee or mail-in ballots can be submitted in-person at the Collin County Elections Department anytime during early voting, Sherbert says. You can only submit your own ballot and must provide identification. Mail-in ballots can also be traded for a physical ballot when surrendered at the polling location.

Curbside polling will still be available and encouraged for those who are sick or may have a disability, though Sherbet says it may take twice as long. Lines in general may be longer before entering the polling location, as the rooms will be limited to a certain capacity.

For voters concerned about voter fraud, Sherbet assures Collin County citizens that though the general public is not often aware, there are multiple checks and balances in place to prevent miscounts from occurring.

The Ballot Board, for example, is a nonpartisan board that ensures each ballot is counted correctly and matched to a voter’s signature receipt. Every ballot machine shares the same database, but is not connected to the internet to prevent potential hackers from getting through.

Anyone who is concerned about whether or not their ballot was received and counted can check the Collin County elections website to see if their ballot has been received, including mail-in voters. Once you have voted at one location, you cannot vote at another. There are safeguards in place to prevent double voting.

“There’s no perfect system, there’s human beings that can make mistakes, software that can have problems, but that’s what the testing and training is done for and then there is always representation from both parties working in tandem as a team to make sure everything is going appropriately,” Sherbet says.

Oct. 13 – 30 Early Voting Polling Locations

Dates & Hours

October 13 – October 16: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

October 17: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

October 18: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

October 19 – October 24: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

October 25: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

October 26 – October 30: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Allen

Allen Event Center

Allen ISD Service Center

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building

Anna

Anna ISD Administration Bldg.

Celina

Celina ISD Administration Building

Dallas

Renner Frankford Library

Farmersville

Farmersville City Hall

Frisco

Collin College Frisco Campus

Frisco Fire Station #8

The Grove at Frisco Commons

Josephine

Josephine City Hall

Lavon

Lavon City Hall

Lucas

Lucas Community Center

McKinney

Collin County Elections (Main Early Voting Location)

Children’s Health Star Center

Christ Fellowship

Collin College Higher Education Center

Collin College McKinney Campus

Gay Library

McKinney Fire Station #5

McKinney Fire Station #7

Slaughter Elementary School

Webb Elementary School

Melissa

Melissa City Hall

Murphy

Murphy Community Center

New Hope

New Hope Town Hall

Parker

Parker City Hall

Plano

Carpenter Park Recreation Center

Christ United Methodist Church

Collin College Plano Campus

Davis Library

Guinn Special Programs Center

Haggard Library

Harrington Library

Parr Library

Plano ISD Administration Center

Shiloh Center

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

Princeton

First Baptist Church-Princeton

Prosper

Prosper Town Hall

Richardson

Richardson Office Complex

Wylie

Collin College Wylie Campus

Wylie Senior Recreation Center

Nov. 3 Election Day Polling Locations 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Allen

Allen Event Center-Concourse

Allen ISD Service Center-Lobby

Bethany Elementary School-Gym

Chandler Elementary School-Gym

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church-Fellowship Hall

Curtis Middle School-Auxiliary Gym

Ereckson Middle School-Library

Evans Elementary School-Gym

Ford Middle School- Auxiliary Gym

Lovejoy ISD Administration Bldg-Portable #1 Training Rm

Preston Elementary School-Gym

Anna

Anna ISD-Board Conference Room

Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge ISD Admin Building-Board Room

Celina

Celina ISD Administration Building-Gym

Dallas

Frankford Middle School-Small Gym

Haggar Elementary School-Gym

Fairview

Shops of Fairview-Former Ulta Store

Farmersville

Farmersville City Hall-Council Chambers

Frisco

Collin College Frisco Campus-Conference Center

Comerica Building-Lobby

Frisco Fire Station #8-Training Room

Hunt Middle School-Aux Gym

Maus Middle School-Aux Gym

Nelson Middle School-Aux Gym

Sam Carter Service Center

Staley Middle School-Aux Gym

The Grove at Frisco Commons-Game Room

Vandeventer Middle School-Aux Gym

Josephine

Josephine City Hall-Council Chambers

Lavon

Lavon City Hall-Gym

Lowry Crossing

Lowry Crossing City Hall-Council Chambers

Lucas

Lucas Community Center-Community Room

Mckinney

Children’s Health Star Center-Ballet Room

Christ Fellowship-Room 143, W Entrance

Collin College Higher Education Center-Atrium 1

Collin College McKinney Campus-Hallway D Atrium

Collin County Elections Office-Voting Room

Gay Library-Meeting Room

McKinney Fire Station #5-Community Room

McKinney Fire Station #7-Community Room

Myers Event Center-Main Room

Slaughter Elementary-Hallway Next to Gym

Stonebridge United Methodist Church-Robertson Act Ctr

Valley Creek Elementary

Webb Elementary-Room G105

Melissa

First Melissa-Gym

Melissa City Hall-Mun. Court Room, 1st Floor

Murphy

Hunt Elementary School-Cafeteria

McMillen High School-Small Gym

Murphy Community Center-Homer & Marie Rooms

Nevada

Terry Pope Administration Building-Board Room

New Hope

New Hope Town Hall-Council Chambers

Parker

Parker City Hall-Council Chambers

Plano

Armstrong Middle School-Room 250

Barksdale Elementary School-Gym

Bowman Middle School-Cafeteria Foyer in Corridor H

Carpenter Middle School-Small Gym

Carpenter Park Recreation Center-South Hallway/Lobby

Christ United Methodist Church-Room S126

Clark High School

Collin College Plano Campus-Conference Center

Daffron Elementary School-Gym

Davis Library-Hardy Program Room

Fowler Middle School-Aux Gym

Haggard Library-Program Room

Harrington Elementary School-Gym

Harrington Library-Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room

Haun Elementary School-Gym

Hickey Elementary School-Gym

Hightower Elementary School-Gym

Islamic Association of Collin County-Gym

Jackson Elementary School-Gym

McCall Elementary School-Gym

Otto Middle School-Small Gym

Parr Library-Program Room

Plano ISD Administration Center-Lobby

Rasor Elementary School-Gym

Sam Johnson Recreation Center-Ballroom

Schimelpfenig Middle School-Small Gym Entrance #5

Shepton High School-Small Gym

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church-Youth Church

Sigler Elementary School-Gym

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center-Game Room

Wyatt Elementary School-Gym

Princeton

First Baptist Church Branch-Fellowship Hall

First Baptist Church Princeton-Activities Building

Prosper

Gateway Prosper Campus

Prosper Town Hall-Community Room

Richardson

Aldridge Elementary School-Gym

Miller Elementary School-Gym

Stinson Elementary School-Gym

UTD Campus-Callier Clinical Research Center

Woodcreek Church-Fellowship Hall

Royse City

Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Maint Facility-Training Rm

Weston

Weston Community Center-Community Room

Wylie

Collin College Wylie Campus-Conference Center

Seis Lagos Community Services Association-Clubhouse

Southfork Mobile Home Park-Clubhouse

Wylie Senior Recreation Center-Main Room

To find out where you are registered for Election Day voting visit: https://www.votetexas.gov/mobile/voting/where.htm