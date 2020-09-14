Amazon needs North Texas workers to help with the holiday rush.

On Monday, Amazon announced plans to hire people to fill 100,000 additional operation network jobs with 6,500 of those located in North Texas. Pay starts at $15 per hour and includes benefits and possibly a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 in select cities.

This announcement is in addition to the 33,000 new corporate and tech jobs that the company announced last week.

Amazon will be hosting a virtual career fair Thursday and plan to highlight the 33,000 corporate and tech job openings currently needing filled around the country.

“Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety,” said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, in a prepared statement. “Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we’re providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners.”

The recent job addition comes at a time when millions of people are unemployed and needing work. Amazon has already brought more than 43,000 jobs to North Texas. In August, the company announced that it was adding an additional 3,500 tech jobs to six cities around the country, including Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. They plan to invest more than $1.4 billion in these new offices.

“People from all walks of life come to Amazon to develop their career – from recent graduates looking for a place to turn their ideas into high-impact products, to veterans accessing new jobs in cloud computing thanks to our upskilling programs,” Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Amazon, said in a press release in August. “These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools. We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce.”

Amazon currently has three new delivery stations in Fort Worth, Frisco, and Forney and six warehouse centers in North Texas. A new one opened this year in southwest Dallas.

And while 2020 is turning out to be the year people want to forget, Amazon is forecasting that it will be their biggest peak season in the history of the company.

To apply for a job in North Texas, visit Amazon’s website at amazondelivers.jobs/?cmpid=OAAAMK0378H3

For more information about Thursday’s virtual career fair visit: amazon.jobs/en