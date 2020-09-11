Every year for almost two decades, Local Profile’s Women in Business Summit brings together hundreds of powerful women from various industries. They gather to share their stories of success and to discuss everything from diversity in the workplace to rising to the top of one’s field. With networking opportunities and wisdom from notable keynote speakers, Women in Business is a chance to mingle with like-minded professionals from across the metroplex.

But this year, for the first time in 19 years, Local Profile’s Annual Women in Business Summit will be a virtual event with new fluidity, flexibility, and discussions never offered before.

Presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, the topic of the day will be “the New Normal.” Some of the greatest female leaders in North Texas will gather to discuss the ways they have adapted during COVID-19, sustained their vision, and managed their professional lives in an uncertain time.

The most notable change to the Women in Business schedule is its new duck-in, duck-out format. For the first time, attendees are able to build their day and their attendance around their pre-existing schedule and priorities. Tune in for the keynote address from Martina McIsaac, President and CEO, Hilti North America, duck out for a meeting, and return in time for a session of networking.

It’s a Women in Business event like never before.

Women in Business 2020

When: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here to view the full schedule

Who:

Keynote presentation by Martina McIsaac, President and CEO, Hilti North America

Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Baylor Scott & White Medical Psychology Consultants.

Michelle May O’Neil, attorney and senior shareholder at O’Neil Wysocki Family Law

Rosyln Dawson Thompson, CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation

Cordelia Tallous, Executive Director of Step Up

Sandra Phillips-Rogers, Chief Diversity Officer, Group Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer for Toyota Motor North America

Virtual Speed Networking:

Throughout the program there will be three virtual speed networking opportunities to meet and connect with fellow Women in Business participants.

Register now! For more information, visit localprofile.com/wib2020