8 Mile Pies, a Dallas-based, Detroit-style pizza company will be popping-up a Neighborhood Goods in Legacy West every Tuesday, September 6 through September 30.

(WARNING: 8 Mile Pies has a cult-following and is known for selling out in minutes.)

8 Mile Pies was created by Christopher “Phanzy” Phan in his home kitchen, a few months into the COVID lockdown that shut down a majority of the restaurant industry. It started small, as a simple celebration of Detroit-style pizza, rectangular pizza with a thick, chewy crust, generously layered with toppings and cheese with tomato sauce on top. But while 8 Mile Pies may have begun by selling to friends and family in Oak Lawn, but word spread fast. Now, they are partnering with commercial kitchens like Prim and Proper to prep and fire up their pies all over town.

Devin Williams-McCrary (Neighborhood Goods)

Customers can pre-order their pizzas on 8 Mile Pies’ website starting at 8 p.m. Sunday for pick up on the following Tuesday. Pizzas will be available on a first-reserved, limited basis, and pre-orders will be given a designated 30-minute window for pick up.

How to get your 8 Mile Pies pizza

Reserve online at 8milepies.com

The ordering page is active at 8 p.m. every Sunday (and not a minute before) Pick up your 8 Mile Pies pizza on Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Prim and Proper at the Neighborhood Goods Legacy West location. (Pre-orders will be given a designated 30-minute window for pick up.)

Neighborhood Goods | 7300 Windrose Ave. #A130, Plano | neighborhoodgoods.com