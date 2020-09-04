Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, even if the weather doesn’t agree. Before you start planning your fall excursions, check out these Labor Day Weekend events to celebrate the end of the season.

Celebrate Summer at Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas

Available all weekend

Ready to relax after a stressful summer? Book a staycation at the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas and enjoy their special Labor Day Dish & Room Rate. Visit the hotel’s website to book your stay and use the booking code FRIS99 to take advantage of their $99+tax rate for standard rooms. Guests can also enjoy an exclusive smoked brisket sandwich meal at their in-house restaurant, Copper & Steel Table and Bar throughout the long weekend.

Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas | 2615 Preston Rd., Frisco

Courtesy of Lake Lewisville

Labor Day at the Lake

Saturday, September 5 through Monday, September 7; various times

Sneaky Pete’s is ending summer with three days of live music by the lake. Enjoy a splash in the pool while you overlook Lake Lewisville and enjoy music from The Enablers Band on Saturday, Train to Nowhere Band on Sunday and Bryan Chuck Band on Monday. This event is family-friendly and free to attend; drinks and food are available for purchase.

Sneaky Pete’s on Lake Lewisville | 2 Eagle Point Rd., Lewisville

Walk Through Frisco History

Saturday, September 5 at 9 a.m.

Looking to learn more about your community? The Frisco Heritage Museum is now hosting weekly walking tours through Frisco Heritage Village. This one-hour guided walking tour will share important moments in Frisco’s history, including how the City of Frisco got its name, the importance of its blacksmith shop and train depot, and a crash course in 20th century architecture. Tours begin promptly at 9 a.m. Dress accordingly: the tours are outside and last up to an hour and a half. Registration is required. Purchase ticket online for $10 (ages 13+) and $5 (children ages 3-12).

Frisco Heritage Museum | 6455 Page St., Frisco

Courtesy of Legacy Hall’s Facebook page

Head to the Races at Legacy Hall

Saturday, September 5 at 4 p.m.

The belated Kentucky Derby has arrived, and Legacy Hall is hosting the ultimate watch party on Saturday, September 5, to celebrate the festivities. Dust off your best hats, grab a Mint Julep, and make plans to watch the most exciting two minutes in sports in the Box Garden. Want to feel like you’re in Louisville? Go all-in with a VIP Lounge for you and five of your friends and enjoy the best seats in the house, dedicated cocktail service and some real bourgeoisie-flare for $100. Visit Legacy Hall on Facebook to purchase your VIP tickets and to view Legacy Hall’s health and safety policies.

Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Visit with the Artists

Monday, September 7 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Join artists Christine and Keith Miller at their exhibit, Beneath the Surface: Reimagined at the ArtCentre of Plano, for live demonstrations on Labor Day. In addition to viewing the exhibit, guests will have the opportunity to see Christine demonstrate her art form of weaving with wire during the day. This experience is perfect for adults and children, and following the exhibition, guests can visit the Haggard Park playgroup and sculpture garden next door. Visit artcentreofplano.org to learn more about Christine and Keith Miller’s exhibit.

ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E. 16th St., Plano

Tupelo Honey Frisco | by Cori Baker

Say Farewell to Summer with $3 Mimosas

Monday, September 7 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tupelo Honey at The Star is saying farewell to summertime by offering $3 mimosas all day on Labor Day. Sit back, relax, and enjoy their hand-crafted Southern food and relish the fact that you won’t be doing the dishes after this meal. Any time is a good time for a mimosa; enjoy this offer during brunch, lunch and even dinner service.

Tupelo Honey | 6725 Winning Dr., Frisco