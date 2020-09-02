Chances are you’ve made your way through most of your Netflix queue and your family has tackled every park in the neighborhood. If you’re looking for new socially-distant activities to enjoy over the next few weeks, check out these family-friendly events (and don’t forget your face masks).

Courtesy of Legacy West University

Back to school looks different this year, but Legacy West is giving parents and students the perfect photo opportunity with their newest installation: Legacy West University. Stop by this colorful display on Sunday August 30 and September 13 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. for complimentary photo shoots from local photographer Victoria Saperstein (registration required) or stop by and put your selfie skills to the test anytime through September 30. Be sure to follow Legacy West on Facebook for other events happening at LWU through the end of September.

Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr., Plano

Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru

If your family is still mourning the loss of the State Fair of Texas this year, don’t worry, you can still enjoy the fair fun from your car. The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will be open during select weekends in September and October and offer guests a chance to get their fair food fix, including those famous Fletcher’s Corny Dogs. Guests will also have their photo taken Big Tex, who’s getting a giant custom face mask this year. Reservations are required and spots will fill up fast. Packages are available for purchase starting September 2 at BigTex.com.

Fair Park | 3921 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd, Dallas

Dinosaurs Live!

Dinosaurs Live! is back for its 15th year at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney. This will be unlike any nature walks your family has taken this year, as you encounter a 46-foot T-Rex and nine new life-size animatronic dinosaurs during your adventure through the nature trails. Admission to the exhibit is included with a General Admission ticket to the Heard Museum, and tickets may be purchased ahead of time at HeardMuseum.org.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl., McKinney

The Lucky Duck Club

If you’re missing the children’s activities at Watters Creek in Allen, then you’re in luck. The Lucky Duck Club is offering to-go kits! During the third week of the month, visit the Concierge Lounge on Garden Park Dr. (next to J. Jill) and pick up your Activity Box. These activities are perfect for children ages two to six years old. Visit watterscreek.com to preview each monthly theme and keep an eye out for any future events.

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Dallas Arboretum

COVID-19 couldn’t keep the pumpkins away from the Dallas Arboretum. Autumn at the Arboretum opens September 19, and this year’s display will feature the nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village, complete with four 20-foot-tall decorated pumpkin houses and one-of-a-kind displays built from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash. The event includes the return of Mommy and Me Mondays, Tiny Tot Tuesdays, a hay bale maze, and a pumpkin patch where you can purchase a pumpkin to take home. This year, reservations are required. Visit DallasArboretum.org to reserve your spot today.

Dallas Arboretum | 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

Create Fairy Dust Fizzies at Sweet Home Bath

If you’ve become obsessed with self care during quarantine, then your family will appreciate learning the science behind creating bath bombs! This class allows each guest to choose their scent and mineral colors to create their own bubble bath magic. Each class includes three 4-ounce packages. Request a private class at sweethomebath.com.

Sweet Home Bath | ​1610 J Ave., Plano

Go Ape Plano

If you had to cancel your summer vacation, Go Ape Plano offers the perfect taste of adventure your family has been craving. This zipline course includes a mix of 28-foot-high tree-to-tree crossings, long stretches of ziplines and thrilling Tarzan swings throughout Oak Point Park. They’ve also implemented several COVID-19 safety measures to make sure your family has a safe and fun adventure. Reserve your date and time at goape.com.

Go Ape Plano | 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano

Chunky Knit Pumpkins | Courtesy of AR Workshop’s Facebook page

AR Workshop’s DIY To-Go Kits

AR Workshop in Frisco is offering a variety of DIY To-Go Kits to create a variety of crafts for your home, and they’ve recently launched a mix of fall-themed classes. Visit arworkshop.com to browse their selection of kits, including Chunky Knit Pumpkins, fall and Halloween-themed decor and knit blankets. Each kit includes detailed instructions, all materials and tips from the professionals to help your family create a finished masterpiece!

AR Workshop | 3231 Preston Rd., Ste. 13, Frisco

Downtown McKinney Scavenger Hunt

Explore downtown McKinney in a whole new way through a family-friendly scavenger hunt. Print out or save their guide to your phone (you can find it here) and hit the streets to see if you can check off all of these McKinney icons. The guide includes a few hints and shares some of the history behind these local gems. Want to add a little competition to the mix? Bring your family or friends and see who can finish their hunt first!

Downtown McKinney | 202 S. Chestnut St., McKinney

Guests of Andretti can race go-karts on a half-mile, multilevel track | Image courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is open and ready for some friendly family competition. Climb in their best-in-class electric karts and take a spin around their course that includes a mix of hairpin turns and long straightaways. Drivers must be at least 48” tall and 7 years of age, and any kids under 18 require a parent signature before they get in the driver’s seat. If you’re not ready to get behind the wheel, check out their two-story laser tag arena, VR experiences and arcade. The facility has implemented several new sanitation stations as well to make sure all areas of the facility are clean and safe for their guests. Visit AndrettiKarting.com to plan your race day today.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games | 5752 Grandscape Blvd. #100, The Colony