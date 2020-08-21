The back to school experience looks a lot different this semester from what we’ve traditionally known it to be. As of now, both Plano and Frisco ISD have returned to a virtual format, with in person classes tentatively slated to resume next month.

As many students are chagrined about having to miss out on back-to-school activities, like dances, pep-rallies and football games, Legacy West is helping create fun, educational experience for students of all ages. Last weekend marked the opening of Legacy West University, a school-themed pop-up designed to recreate memorable school experiences.

At Legacy West University, students will have opportunities to take “first day of school” pictures, participate in art projects and attend weekly movie nights.

“We sat down and brainstormed what we wanted to [with this retail space] for the fall,” says Rachel Chang, property marketing manager at Legacy West. “We thought, ‘Okay, everyone’s going back to school, but it’s a different back-to-school than ever before. We came up with Legacy West University as a way to create a back-to-school experience for students, teachers, and parents who won’t be able to do so this fall.”

Every Sunday from now until Sept. 13, students will be able to participate in professional photoshoots, where they will receive complimentary photos by local photographer Victoria Saperstein. They can pose in front of colorful, Instagram-worthy lockers, or inside life-size cubbies.

This Saturday, chalk artist Amber Lee will host an interactive chalk art class between 11 a.m to 1 p.m., where participants will be able to color in sidewalk murals. Following the class, each student will be given a box of chalk to take home.

Beginning Sept. 11, Legacy West University will host Friday Night Lights movie nights on Fridays, with movies about high school football. The Blind Side and Remember the Titans are among the movies on the line-up and will be screened on a 30-foot screen on the rooftop.

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, there will be two democracy classes on Sept 15 and 22, in partnership with Rock the Vote. The event is open to children and adults alike.

“We have an attorney coming in to help educate students on the democratic process and update their voter registration,” Chang says.

Legacy West University will run until Sept. 30. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, each event will have a limited number of spots. Participants will be required to register for the events ahead of time using Eventbrite.