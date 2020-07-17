This summer, celebrate your love with Diamonds Direct from Thursday, July 23rd to Sunday, August 2nd for its biggest event of the season! At both showrooms in the metroplex, enjoy a special 20% savings off virtually everything in the showroom. Thinking of popping the question soon or searching high and low for the piece of your dreams? Diamonds Direct has you covered.

In case you’re not familiar with Diamonds Direct, they are one of the nation’s leading diamond showrooms and pride themselves in superior service with a no-risk shopping environment. At Diamonds Direct, customers will learn diamond industry insights with a variety of products that are backed by unmatched guarantees and warranties. Their team of experts works with each customer to stay within their desired budget while also ensuring they leave with the perfect piece.

Don’t miss out on these incredible savings as you shop extended collections of renowned designers including Christopher Designs, C. Gonshor, and so many more.

[In light of current events, Diamonds Direct showrooms feature sanitization stations, routine cleanliness and limited occupancy so that you can better shop for the perfect piece for yourself or loved ones.]

Extended hours for this event are as follows: Monday – Thursday, 10 am to 7 pm, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 8pm and Sunday, August 2nd from 12pm to 6pm.

8440 TX-121 Building A, Frisco | 8127 Preston Rd., Dallas

Find out more at: diamondsdirect.com/summer