Father’s Day is around the corner, and as DFW restaurants are slowly increasing their capacity for socially distanced dining, they’re finding creative ways to celebrate it. Whether you’d like to stay in or venture out, all of them require some early planning in order to take advantage of their specials. There’s a whiskey tasting for connoisseurs, a few take-home ribeyes for grill masters, a televised PGA Tour for golfers, even a deal for tea and Japanese donuts.

Here are a few of the best meals and specials available for Father’s Day June 21.

Eatzi’s

Eazti’s is offering a unique Butterfinger White Chocolate Cake, a flourless vanilla cake topped with white chocolate mousse, chocolate glaze and Butterfinger pieces, then finished with white chocolate. Both the whole cake and slices will be available for online ordering and in all market locations beginning Friday, June 19.

5967 W. Parker Rd., Plano | 972.535.6305 | eatzis.com

Mi Dia from Scratch

Mi Dia is going off-menu for Father’s Day with family-style Dos XX Braised Brisket Tacos available for curbside pickup for the weekend of Father’s Day. These tacos feature braised brisket with caramelized onions and roasted poblanos and come with homemade tortillas. For those who want to dine in, their full brunch menu is available over Father’s Day weekend.

3310 Dallas Pkwy. Ste. 105, Plano | 972.403.7474 | midiafromscratch.com

Asian Mint

Asian Mint’s Father’s Day Kit has to be ordered by June 20, and it’s worth every penny. It includes everything you need for Thai beef jerky and papaya salad, as well as green basil fried rice and pad woon sen. It also comes with a six-pack.

300 W. Campbell Rd. Ste. 140, Richardson | 469.677.0767 | asianmint.com

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s has two family meals on offer for Father’s Day that can be ordered online. There’s the Taco Family Meal, which includes two non-fajita meats, two sides, chips, queso, salsa, and all the other fixin’s, and then there’s the Fajita Family Meal. The difference is this one has a choice of a fajita meat with vegetables. Both can come with sopapillas.

Various locations | fuzzystacoshop.com

Knife Butcher

Chef John Tesar’s butcher shop is offering all cuts of meat, from 44 Farms filets to his famous 240-dry aged ribeyes packaged to order for curbside pickup. Order online and Knife Butcher will schedule a time with customers for pickup.

6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano | KnifePlano.com

Legacy Hall

On Father’s Day Sunday only, Legacy Hall is offering Happy Hour pricing on all craft Unlawful Assembly Beer, and Old Fashioneds featuring Rittenhouse Rye. In the outdoor Box Garden, where social distancing is easy, they’ll have the PGA Tour playing on a 24-foot LED screen all afternoon.

Legacy Hall is also running a series of Father’s Day packages that can be pre-ordered. Packages include the Bloody Mary Make-at-Home Kit and Tim’s Texas 2 Step Gift Box.

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano | 972.846.4255 | legacyfoodhall.com

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

For a classy, suit-and-tie Father’s Day, Del Frisco’s is hosting The Gentleman’s Tasting: featuring a three-course meal, each with a tasting of a Jack Daniel’s signature whiskey. It’s available for dine-in or to-go. (Suit and tie not actually required.)

5905 Legacy Dr. Ste. A120, Plano | 972.312.9115 | delfriscos.com

Fat Straws

This local boba tea chain is offering their signature “smile packs.” Each pack comes with a gallon of tea and an assortment of their chewy puffs, a Japanese form of donuts made from rice flour. A dozen includes two strawberry, two blueberry, two chocolate, two cookies and cream, two Fruity Pebbles, one passion fruit, and one matcha chewy puffs. Pre Order by Friday, June 19 for curbside pickup.

6509 W. Park Blvd. #425, Plano | 972.403.7403 | fatstraws.co

The London Baker

Not everyone wants steak and potatoes for Father’s Day. The London Baker has premiered rich Father’s Day high tea boxes: a three-course high tea for four people with barbecue chicken sliders, roast beef finger sandwiches, bourbon-pecan-chocolate chip cookies, and more. They can be ordered by calling 972.410.0106 and can be picked up June 20 or 21.

2540 King Arthur Blvd., Ste. 111, The Colony | 972.410.0106 | thelondonbaker.com