On the last Monday of May, we take a break from our normal lives in order to mourn the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. This year, Memorial Day hits as Texas cracks the doors open, in accordance with Phase Two of Gov. Abbott’s Open Texas plan.

Abbott’s decision came on May 18, opening child care centers for nonessential workers, and aquariums, bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, rodeos, skating rinks, and zoos at 25 percent capacity. People can now visit bars and restaurants in limited numbers (though no one can actually sit at the bar). Ready or not, Texas is reintroducing aspects of normal life.

It’s also led to a blend of options for celebrating Memorial Day from at-home dining options to lunch out with a side of Bingo.

Courtesy of Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall is reopening with two outdoor concerts in the Box Garden, one was on Friday and the next is Saturday. The only catch is that you must reserve a ticket so that social distancing can be observes. On Sunday, they’re also hosting four games of Bingo, each with a $15 buy-in, which covers a game, a drink ticket, and prizes.

For those celebrating at home, they’ve partnered with Dock Local to provide a New England Clam Bake At-Home, available for curbside pickup both Sunday and Monday. Preorders are required and can be made by emailing sales@legacyfoodhall.com by 2 p.m. the previous day.

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano | 972.846.4255 | legacyfoodhall.com

Ten50 BBQ

Richardson’s brisket heaven, Ten50 BBQ, is offering a Backyard BBQ Pack that feeds four people for $75 available for curbside pickup. The pack comes with your choice of two meats including options of smoked turkey, sausage, pulled pork and smoked chicken. It also comes with your choice of two sides (1 quart each) including choices of brisket baked beans, potato salad, slender slaw, snap’d green beans, five cheese mac, little green salad, corn on the cob, and baked potato.

1050 N. Central Expy., Richardson | 855.783.1050 | ten50bbq.com

Asian Mint – Chef Mint at Home

Asian Mint

On Memorial Day, Asian Mint Owner/Chef Nikky Phinyawatana is providing meal kits, built with her signature flare and grace. Chef Nikky specializes in fresh ingredients and blending classic flavors, and serving them with new polish. The current kit is $58 and comes with all of the ingredients and recipes to make house-fried rice, cashew chicken and miso soup. It can be served as a three-course meal for 4 people or separate the entrees to feed two people two separate meals.

300 W. Campbell Rd. Ste. 140, Richardson | 469.677.0767 | asianmint.com

Prim & Proper

Until Monday, Prim & Proper, the lovely restaurant secreted inside Legacy West’s Neighborhood Goods retail concept, is offering The Backyard Session. This special meal kit for two has the Goods burgers, potato salad, house coleslaw, kettle chips, bacon blue cheese dip, apple pie, and 4-pack of Shiner beer. It’s available for pick-up all weekend.

7300 Windrose Ave. Ste. A130, Plano | 214.736.8530 | primandproper.co

Big Al’s Smokehouse

Big Al’s is offering the brisket deal of a lifetime on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27: buy one get one free. It’s among the best barbecue in a metroplex full of amazing barbecue.

3317 Inwood Rd. Ste. 100, Dallas| 214.350.2649 | bigalsbbq.com

Biscuit Bar | By Cori Baker

The Biscuit Bar

The Biscuit Bar is a cheery family-oriented restaurant that makes the bread on the side of your plate into the star of your meal. On Memorial Day, they’re back with Memorial Day Happy Hour Brunch. Order steak, egg and cheese biscuits and loaded tator tots topped with an egg online to enjoy at home, or enjoy at a safe, social distance on their patio.

5880 TX-121, Plano | 469.238.2227 | thebiscuit.bar

Norma’s Cafe

Norma’s Cafe is preparing special party boxes and family packs full of Southern charm all weekend long. Family-style brunches come three ways: All American, Tex Mex or Syrup Needed, but guests can also order lunch and dinner for six. And of course, there’s simply no Norma’s without a least one Mile High pie.

605 W. 15th St., Plano | 214.440.2748 | normascafe.com

Tacodeli | By Cori Baker

Tacodeli

Trendy Austin transplant Tacodeli is offering three meal kits for curbside pickup for Memorial Day, all with a 10 percent discount when orders are called in (just ask about it). The Fundido Family Meal comes with a choice of chicken, sirloin, or shrimp, with a pound of black beans, tortilla chips, and salsa. There is also a guacamole kit with all the ingredients needed to make Tacodeli guacamole, and a backyard kit for grilling steak tacos.

2401 Preston Rd., Plano | 972.200.5101 || 8442 Parkwood Blvd. #700, Plano | 214.997.6047 | tacodeli.com

The Capital Grille

The Shops at Legacy steakhouse is preparing ready-to-grill uncooked steaks, packaged with house-made seasoning and steak butter for guests to prepare at home. Options include 18-ounce bone-in dry aged New York Strips; 8- or 10-ounce filet mignons; 22-ounce bone-in prime rib-eyes; and 8-ounce burgers that are a blend of short rib, chuck and brisket, served with brioche rolls. Sides like lobster macaroni and cheese or Sam’s mashed potatoes are available. Wine and Champagne are also available. The restaurant’s dining room is also open. Call to order.

7300 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 972.398.2221 | thecapitalgrille.com

Courtesy of ZaLat

Zalat Pizza

Zalat is known for wild pizzas like the Pho Shizzle, the Hottie, Elote, the discontinued Reuben, and much more. They’re also running the most dangerous special in town: the Reaper Roulette Pizza Challenge. Zalat will add a few drops of hot sauce to only one secret slice. Order for pick up or third party delivery from any of Zalat’s seven DFW locations.

zalatpizza.com