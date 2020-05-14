Business

Local Leaders: How to Create Your Personal Brand and Experience Map

Posted on

Courtesy of Laura Valdez

Laura Valdez, of Mazda Financial Services, knows the value of a powerful, personal brand. In her experience, personal branding isn’t just a business buzzword, but is a “process of self discovery,” she said Tuesday, May 12, in the second installment of Local Profile‘s Local Leadership Live video series.

Valdez serves on the Executive Board for Toyota’s Employee Resource Group. WIIT – Women Influencing and Impacting Toyota and is responsible for sourcing key note speakers, curating development opportunities for employees, and networking experiences. As a Marketing Analyst for Toyota, she handles general marketing, brand, event marketing, and merchandise.

Valdez, a self-confessed over-achiever, started her career young, in the midst of much more experienced peers. Right off the bat, she was ready to prove her worth. Her journey of self-discovery, she says, was not flawless. “It’s an ongoing process. Your brand is not just one stamp … your brand continues to grow with you as an individual and as a person.”

In the Local Leaders live interview series, Valdez shares several leadership insights and explains the importance of an experience map — a term introduced in Susan Brady’s book Mastering Your inner Critic — in personal branding and making career moves.

experience map laura valdez

Courtesy of Laura Valdez

Some of the highlights from Valdez include:

  • A couple of ways that you can get started developing your personal brand is asking yourself some pretty thought provoking questions. What problem do you solve? Every every business has a problem that needs fixing. How do you meet or exceed expectations? You may be very detail-oriented, achiever-oriented, and those [traits] can really translate into what your personal brand is.
  • The experience map is a really visual representation of you. It highlights your accomplishments, your personal attributes, any other fun facts, hobbies, that are not on your resume. So if you want to create a modern resume — I have a modern resume and I have a traditional resume — go ahead and create a modern resume, but don’t call it an experience map. You want to make sure that [your experience map] is really a visual representation of things that are not really listed there.
  • I really believe that the experience map is a tool that humanizes you in the eyes of a stranger. It’s definitely something that can take you one step further, rather than just you having a conversation, a coffee, a one on one meeting, this is something that they can actually tangibly hold, and then connect with you on an on a different level, not just professionally.
  • An important part to put on your experience map is a goal. Don’t just have it represent who you are, but add a goal there even if it’s a crazy goal. For me, I want to go to Mount Everest. I add some goals there and I think it helps people to really understand where my head is, at the time that they read it.

Local Leaders by Local Profile is an ongoing video series featuring incredible local leaders sharing their best leadership insights. Going beyond business, Local Leaders aims to inspire and motivate you to become the best version of yourself. It broadcasts LIVE via the Local Profile Facebook page (click here.)

For more from Local Leaders, tune in on May 19 for our interview with Alicia Makaye and register for our email newsletter. 

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has been the senior editor at Local Profile since 2016. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.1K
1
Local News

North Texas Company Offers COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing in Collin County
2.0K
1
Local News

“It’s Crazy, I’m Not Gonna Lie.” Collin County Probation Officers Adjust to COVID-19 Quarantine.
easter cookies bunny bait easter cookies bunny bait
1.5K
3
Food

Local Restaurants Offering Easter Specials During COVID-19 Closures
1.5K
1
Business

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plan For Reopening Texas
1.5K
2
Local News

Golf Courses to Remain Open in McKinney if They Follow COVID-19 Guidelines
the Celt Irish Pub the Celt Irish Pub
1.4K
1
Food

“We’re Going Down Fighting”: McKinney Pub Owner Calls for a Car Rally for Local Businesses Denied PPP Loans
Day in Fort Worth art murals public art Texas Plano Profile art walk The Kimbell Art Museum Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Magnolia Ave Day in Fort Worth art murals public art Texas Plano Profile art walk The Kimbell Art Museum Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Magnolia Ave
1.3K
Business

Which Local Businesses Are Reopening on May 1—and Which Aren’t
Denton Confederate Monument by David Downs Denton Confederate Monument by David Downs
1.2K
1
Longform

Remembering Confederate Monuments During Confederate History and Heritage Month in Texas 
1.2K
1
Features

Interdiction: Working Traffic on the Human Trafficking Highway
streetshowers plano streetshowers plano
1.1K
1
Local News

McKinney Man Offers Free Access to Mobile Showers and Bathrooms for the Homeless
1.1K
Health

Collin County Judge Rescinds March 24 Order, No Longer Rules All Businesses Essential
mckinney knittery yarn collection mckinney knittery yarn collection
1.0K
1
Business

Despite COVID-19 Restrictions, this McKinney Yarn Store Maintains a Tight-Knit Community

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


As we adjust to the changes in our lifestyles due to COVID-19, we need a little human connection. Go inside the Plano Police Department during a pandemic, dig in to the controversy surrounding one McKinney City Council member, and follow the struggle restaurants are facing: browse the 2020 May/June issue now!

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

News

Food

Arts & Culture

Business

Leisure

Longform

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top