Business

Texas Hits 2,000 Percent Increase in Unemployment Claims During COVID-19 Outbreak

Posted on

Shutterstock.com

Texas has experienced a 2,000 percent increase in unemployment claims since the coronavirus pandemic two months ago. 

That increase was noticed by analysts from WalletHub, a personal finance website, in a recent report “States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to the Coronavirus.” Using data from March 16 until April 27, WalletHub analysts compared the increases in unemployment claims from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. They ranked Texas in the top 20 for the most affected by unemployment last week and in the top 40 for those affected by it since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in mid-March. 

Oklahoma and New Mexico both ranked in the top 10 for unemployment claims last week and near the top 20 since the pandemic began. Louisiana has seen a nearly 4,500 percent increase in unemployment, WalletHub analyst found. 

In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out all the job gains since the great recession, according to WalletHub’s May 7 report. 

Liberal states have also experienced a higher increase in unemployment claims compared to red states, which abide by the bootstrap philosophy. About 33.5 million Americans have lost their jobs. Nearly 2 million are from Texas.  

WalletHub’s report also included a list of personal finance experts answering two key questions: Will the $2.2 trillion emergency relief package be enough? And what can people do if they don’t qualify for stimulus money?

Jason Beck, an associate professor of economics at Georgia Southern University, claimed the emergency relief package won’t be enough to keep us at full employment. “But it will certainly help,” he said.  

As for the stimulus amount, Ahmed White, a professor of law at University of Colorado, Boulder, argued that it wouldn’t be enough to help American workers, “especially for the millions who have no significant savings.”

“The amounts pledged per individual or household,” White said, “are inadequate to make up for lost wages, particularly should the stand at orders for some time and the problem of unemployment increase scenarios that both seem likely, at least at this moment.” 

But not in Texas.  

White said that if a person doesn’t qualify for stimulus money, then they’re obviously facing some serious problems. He recommended checking out public and private emergency relief benefits and possibly disability, SNAP and TANF, all of which are difficult to qualify for if you were working prior to COVID-19.  

Some of the other experts took the stance that people need to prepare better for emergencies and build up a savings account, which is a tall order for the 33 million unemployed workers to accomplish. 

Joseph Alutto, a retired distinguished professor from Ohio State University, pointed out that they do have the opportunity to reflect on the choices they have made and prepare for different futures. “There is an important lesson in current events that many who lived through earlier depressions learned the hard way,” he said. “You never can tell when events out of your control will impact the physical, emotional and economic health of every person. Being certain that personal “saving” is part of any individual recovery plan is something that could be reinforced by government policy.” 

Another expert, Christopher Hayes, a labor historian at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey School of Management and Labor Relations, said only adults who didn’t qualify for a stimulus check were individuals who broke six figures, and married couples making more than $198,000, “in which case, I hope you have been saving,” Hayes said. “Those people, if they still have jobs, should stop and think about how fortunate they are. 

“The other group is college students who are listed under 24 years old who are listed as dependents on someone else’s tax return,” he continued. “I would tell them to cast their nets far and wide, work hard, don’t expect it to necessarily return much, prepare for disappointment, and keep at it. But also be realistic about what is not working out for you and be OK with moving on.”  

Leave it to a historian to make the most sense.

Christian McPhate
Managing Editor at Local Profile
Christian McPhate has been working as a journalist for more than decade. He enjoys tackling true crime stories and late night writing sessions. His work has appeared in a number of publications, including the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas Observer, and Rolling Stone.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.9K
1
Local News

North Texas Company Offers COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing in Collin County
2.6K
1
Local News

McKinney Leads Collin County’s COVID-19 Battle, Extends Shelter-in-Place Order
1.8K
1
Local News

“It’s Crazy, I’m Not Gonna Lie.” Collin County Probation Officers Adjust to COVID-19 Quarantine.
easter cookies bunny bait easter cookies bunny bait
1.5K
3
Food

Local Restaurants Offering Easter Specials During COVID-19 Closures
1.4K
2
Local News

Golf Courses to Remain Open in McKinney if They Follow COVID-19 Guidelines
1.4K
1
Business

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plan For Reopening Texas
the Celt Irish Pub the Celt Irish Pub
1.3K
1
Food

“We’re Going Down Fighting”: McKinney Pub Owner Calls for a Car Rally for Local Businesses Denied PPP Loans
1.3K
2
Health

Collin County Issues Shelter-in-Place Order, Excludes Nonessential Businesses If They Follow CDC Safety Measures
Denton Confederate Monument by David Downs Denton Confederate Monument by David Downs
1.2K
1
Longform

Remembering Confederate Monuments During Confederate History and Heritage Month in Texas 
Day in Fort Worth art murals public art Texas Plano Profile art walk The Kimbell Art Museum Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Magnolia Ave Day in Fort Worth art murals public art Texas Plano Profile art walk The Kimbell Art Museum Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Magnolia Ave
1.1K
Business

Which Local Businesses Are Reopening on May 1—and Which Aren’t
1.1K
1
Features

Interdiction: Working Traffic on the Human Trafficking Highway
1.1K
5
Local News

Food Pantries Trying to Meet the Need of the Hungry During the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


As we adjust to the changes in our lifestyles due to COVID-19, we need a little human connection. Go inside the Plano Police Department during a pandemic, dig in to the controversy surrounding one McKinney City Council member, and follow the struggle restaurants are facing: browse the 2020 May/June issue now!

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

News

Food

Arts & Culture

Business

Leisure

Longform

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top