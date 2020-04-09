A Guide to Virtual Easter/Passover Events and Online Services in Collin County

In the wake of COVID-19, in-person gatherings have been cancelled, but that doesn’t mean that you have to miss out on Easter celebrations. Across Collin County, churches and organizations are offering virtual Easter egg hunts, online services, Passover events, and more! Check them out below, and have a happy Easter/Passover weekend.

Easter Events

Virtual Easter Egg hunts are all the rage this spring. You can still practice social distancing by organizing one in your own house and yard.

Church Eleven32’s Easter Egg Factory, April 11, 5:30 p.m.

Get ready to go on a fun journey through Church Eleven32’s Easter Egg Factory. Drive-thru bright Hot Air Balloons, Easter Egg Chutes, stilt walkers and more! This event will take place in the Church Eleven32 parking lot, at 700 Rivercrest Blvd. in Allen, Texas. Each child present will receive an Easter Bag full of candy and have a chance to take a selfie with the Easter Bunny through the car window. The experience begins at 5:30 p.m. so make sure to arrive early so you can get a spot in line.

Pin Oaks Christian Fellowship Easter Photo Scavenger Hunt

Each night this Holy Week, Pin Oaks will post a photo on their Facebook page of a challenge to complete. Follow the directions and post a pic in the comment section, and they’ll randomly choose one picture a night to win a gift card to a local Anna business.

Free Drive-Thru Easter Experience at Elevate Life Church, April 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Elevate Life Church is excited to invite all North Texas families to the Cathedral of Frisco for a free Drive-Thru Easter experience. On Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., enter the south side of the parking lot and you’ll be en route for a drive full of fun characters and ending with receiving an exciting gift filled with Easter eggs and activities that will go along with their kids online Easter service. They promise 100,000 eggs and lots of (social distanced) love to give out.

Christ United Methodist Church Virtual Egg Hunt

While they couldn’t do their Annual Egg Hunt in person, they still want to provide some fun, even virtually. Following their Easter Sunday Services at 12 p.m., is a virtual hunt. They’re asking parents to hold their own hunts at home, and post your photos and videos to our social media pages so we can also share in the fun!

Online Services

Most churches in Collin County are offering live stream Easter services – if your church isn’t listed below, head to their website or Facebook page to tune in to their service.

Chase Oaks Church, Plano

Join online for Easter at Chase Oaks. Their Easter Sunday Services: April 12 at 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sent Church, Plano

Online Easter Service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday April 12.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Plano

Holding all Holy Week and Easter Services online.

MAUNDY THURSDAY | April 9, 7 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY | April 10, 7 p.m.

EASTER | April 11 & 12 Traditional | Saturday, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 9 a.m. Contemporary | Sunday, 10 and 11 a.m.



Tune in at one of these destinations: St. Andrew Live page, Facebook (no Facebook account needed to watch), or Livestream.

Christ United Methodist Church, Plano

Holding online Easter Sunday services at 12 p.m.

Hunter’s Glen Baptist Church, Plano

Easter Service live online at 8 a.m., replay at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 12.

Elevate Life Church, Frisco

Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 10. There will be a time of worship and a special message from Pastor Keith as they remember Jesus’ death.

Providence Church, Frisco

Worship at home this Easter. Videos will be available on the website for Good Friday service at 5 p.m. April 10, and for Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12.

St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco

Online service in English and Spanish. On Sunday April 12, go online at 10 a.m. for their English Easter Service and 12 p.m. for a Spanish version.

Preston Trail, Frisco, McKinney

Offering online service this Easter weekend. On Good Friday, Family Service will be at 7 p.m., and Good Friday Service will be at 9 p.m. On Easter Sunday, join the Easter service at 11 a.m.

Hope Fellowship, Frisco, McKinney, Prosper

Join Hope Fellowship online for Easter at 3:30 and 5 p.m., April 11 or on April 12 at 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 7 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, McKinney

Online Easter services for Maundy Thursday, at 5 p.m., on Good Friday, at 12 p.m., and a special Sunrise Easter Service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

First Baptist Wylie

Thirteen different service times are available from Saturday April 11 to Wednesday April 15. Check them out and tune in here.

Gateway Community Church, Wylie

Easter Sunday worship for the whole family online starting at 10 a.m.

Highland Park United Methodist Church, Dallas

Offering Good Friday services and both sunrise and late morning services on Easter Sunday. Online here.

Friendship Baptist Church, Fairview

Good Friday Service, 6 p.m., Easter Sunday Service, 11 a.m. Tune in to watch here.

Pin Oaks Christian Fellowship, Anna

Pin Oaks Christian Fellowship is offering online services Saturday April 11 at 6 p.m. and Sunday April 12 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Join them online.

Passover Events

Chabad of Plano

Online Passover services and a guide to celebrating Passover during COVID-19.

Chabad of Frisco

Offering resources for families to conduct Passover services in their households. See their website for details.

Congregation Anshai Torah

Conducting services through Zoom. Visit the Facebook page for more.

Shir Tikvah Frisco

Offering online Seder services during Passover on their website.

Congregation Beth Torah

Conducting Passover services through Zoom.

Eitz Chaim Richardson

Offering Passover services and Home Seders. See the website for more details.