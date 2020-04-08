Arts

John Krasinski’s Second Episode of “Some Good News” Gives a Shout-Out to Dallas-based Furlough Kitchen

Posted on

John Krasinski is widely known for playing Jim on The Office, starring in A Quiet Place with his wife and fellow actor Emily Blunt, and these days, for starting the Youtube show Some Good News from his house and delivering something we really need: good news. Usually it’s touching, it’s also funny (Krasinski has great costume design), and there have been surprise guests stars like his wife Emily Blunt and the cast of Hamilton.

The second episode was released two days ago, and for those who missed it, a new nonprofit, started by Plano-based restaurant group FrontBurner, got a shout out.

Furlough Kitchen was listed with other acts of compassion and kindness such as the worldwide effort to create personal protective equipment for hospitals and a math teacher who came to teach a student from outside her window.

The Plano-based restaurant group, as we covered in a previous article, started Furlough Kitchen so that they could give their furloughed hospitality employees a meal every day by partnering with CitySquare and Vestals Catering. Meals are served from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4318 Eastside Avenue in Dallas.

The most notable thing about Furlough Kitchen is how quickly it came together. FrontBurner and its partners pulled it together in under a week in order to help their own out-of-work staff. (Partners include Conal Cronin Love, The R Circle and Leonard Sloan, and cash donors like The Boston Beer Company, Republic National Distributing, The Weitzman Group and Alliance Payroll.)

“Our mission at Front Burner Restaurants is to create new concepts that serve the unmet needs in the communities where we live,” DeWitt told us in late March. “Why couldn’t we create a new brand to serve the need of furloughed restaurant workers and operate it as a 90-day pop-up?”

Furlough Kitchen is mentioned in the first five minutes, but we recommend watching the whole thing. It’s worth it.

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has been the senior editor at Local Profile since 2016. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.8K
Health

Drive-Thru Consultations for People Who Present Coronavirus Symptoms Is Available in Collin County
quarantine-kits-common-table-frisco quarantine-kits-common-table-frisco
2.6K
Food

During COVID-19, Local Restaurants Adapt with Pickup, Quarantine Kits, and Discounts
2.5K
Health

Gov. Abbott Issues Two More Executive Orders, Resists Ordering a Lockdown to Combat COVID-19 Spread
1.6K
Local News

McKinney Leads Collin County’s COVID-19 Battle, Extends Shelter-in-Place Order
breakfast-platter-pancakes-granola breakfast-platter-pancakes-granola
1.6K
Food

These are the Very Best Breakfasts in Collin County
1.6K
1
Health

A Running List of Coronavirus Cases, Closures, and Updates in Collin County
1.5K
Health

Collin County Soon to Announce a Shelter-in-Place Order to Combat COVID-19
coronavirus read a book coronavirus read a book
1.3K
Health

10 Things to Do if You’re Quarantined Due to Coronavirus
1.2K
Business

Gov. Abbott Follows Plano’s Lead, Issuing a Historic Executive Order to Combat Coronavirus Spread
1.1K
Local News

Denton Police Release Body Cam Footage in UNT Student’s Death
farmers branch farmers branch
987
Leisure

Get Some Sun This Spring at These Out-of-the-Box Local Parks
962
Health

Collin County Issues Shelter-in-Place Order, Excludes Nonessential Businesses If They Follow CDC Safety Measures
To Top