Honoring the Late David Benjamin McCall III, a Community Servant and 1984 Plano Citizen of the Year

“They say “the greater the love, the greater the loss,” and that has never felt more true than it does today,” his daughter-in-law, Carly McCall posted on Facebook early this week. “I don’t think there was a single person that ever crossed paths with Dave that ever felt like he did not give 100% of his time and attention. He spent his life in service to his community and to the people he loved. He was a great listener and someone I never hesitated to go to for advice. He was selfless in his generosity towards others. He loved making people laugh. His mischievous grin is one of the many things I will miss most about him. He loved and was loved by so many people.”
David was born in Dallas to Nellie and David McCall on January 24, 1947. The McCall family is one made up of public and community servants, from his father, David McCall Jr., who was at one time the mayor of Plano, to his brother, Brian, a former state representative in the Texas legislature.
According to the obituary posted on the Ted Dickey Funeral Home website, “he leaves behind his beloved wife, Sharon; his mother, Nellie; his son Cameron, daughter-in-law Carly and grandson Hunter; his daughter, Meredith; step-daughter Keshia, her husband Alex, and daughter Brynn; step-daughter Arianna and partner, Michael; first wife, Jenny; and, brother, Brian.”
Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 assembly restrictions, a private family burial will take place. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the McCall family plans to have a public memorial.