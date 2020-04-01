Community

Honoring the Late David Benjamin McCall III, a Community Servant and 1984 Plano Citizen of the Year

David McCall

Courtesy of David McCall III’s Facebook

Plano’s McCall family has announced that on the morning of March 28, David Benjamin McCall, III died at the age of 73.
David McCall was a fixture in Plano and a partner in the Gay, McCall, Isaacks, & Roberts law firm, which was situated in east Plano for decades. He was a community servant, father, brother, and son.
Throughout his life, David was very active in many organizations, donating his time and money to local nonprofits. He served on a variety of boards, including the Board of Regents at Baylor University and the Baylor Hospital Board of Directors, among many others. David is a former Chair of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Board, and was named Plano’s Citizen of the Year in 1984.

“They say “the greater the love, the greater the loss,” and that has never felt more true than it does today,” his daughter-in-law, Carly McCall posted on Facebook early this week. “I don’t think there was a single person that ever crossed paths with Dave that ever felt like he did not give 100% of his time and attention. He spent his life in service to his community and to the people he loved.  He was a great listener and someone I never hesitated to go to for advice. He was selfless in his generosity towards others. He loved making people laugh. His mischievous grin is one of the many things I will miss most about him. He loved and was loved by so many people.”

David was born in Dallas to Nellie and David McCall on January 24, 1947. The McCall family is one made up of public and community servants, from his father, David McCall Jr., who was at one time the mayor of Plano, to his brother, Brian, a former state representative in the Texas legislature.

“He was very charming and had a great acerbic wit, and for many years was asked to be master of ceremonies at many events,” said Barbara Walch, a longtime aquaintance and Local Profile‘s Administrative and Office Assistant.

According to the obituary posted on the Ted Dickey Funeral Home website, “he leaves behind his beloved wife, Sharon; his mother, Nellie; his son Cameron, daughter-in-law Carly and grandson Hunter; his daughter, Meredith; step-daughter Keshia, her husband Alex, and daughter Brynn; step-daughter Arianna and partner, Michael; first wife, Jenny; and, brother, Brian.”

Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 assembly restrictions, a private family burial will take place. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the McCall family plans to have a public memorial.

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has been the senior editor at Local Profile since 2016. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
