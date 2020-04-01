Honoring the Late David Benjamin McCall III, a Community Servant and 1984 Plano Citizen of the Year

David McCall was a fixture in Plano and a partner in the Gay, McCall, Isaacks, & Roberts law firm, which was situated in east Plano for decades. He was a community servant, father, brother, and son.

Throughout his life, David was very active in many organizations, donating his time and money to local nonprofits. He served on a variety of boards, including the Board of Regents at Baylor University and the Baylor Hospital Board of Directors, among many others. David is a former Chair of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Board, and was named Plano’s Citizen of the Year in 1984.

“They say “the greater the love, the greater the loss,” and that has never felt more true than it does today,” his daughter-in-law, Carly McCall posted on Facebook early this week. “I don’t think there was a single person that ever crossed paths with Dave that ever felt like he did not give 100% of his time and attention. He spent his life in service to his community and to the people he loved. He was a great listener and someone I never hesitated to go to for advice. He was selfless in his generosity towards others. He loved making people laugh. His mischievous grin is one of the many things I will miss most about him. He loved and was loved by so many people.”