The Construction Industry Fights COVID-19 by Holding the Building Hope Drive to Support Local Hospitals

The construction industry joins the fight against COVID-19. They are now collecting contractor respirator equipment, masks, and protective wear for the medical professionals who are working to keep us healthy.
On Tuesday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Building Hope drive, an industry drive, is being hosted by The Dallas Builders Association, the Greater Fort Worth Builders Association, and TEXO, who have partnered with the local North Texas County Medical Societies. They will be collecting donations at four County Medical Society Offices in Denton, Dallas, Collin, and Tarrant.
“The Dallas Builders Association is honored to do our part to protect the medical community who will be on the front lines of the fight against this terrible virus,” they announced in a Monday March 23 press release. “We are asking all members of the construction industry to help where they are able to and consider donating life-saving equipment and help replenish the much needed blood supply.”
Equipment being accepted must be new and unopened and includes the following:
- Mask, N95 Particulate Respirator/Surgical
- Gloves (non-sterile, powder free)
- Shoe Covers
- Impermeable coverall without integrated hood
- Mask, Standard Procedure, Yellow, Pleat style w/Ear Loops – one size fits all
- Hand Sanitizer
- NIOSH & FDA certified (3M 1860)
- NIOSH & FDA certified, fluid resistant (Gerson 1730)NIOSH certified (3M 8000)
- NIOSH certified (3M 8210)
- Duck bill NIOSH & FDA certified fluid shield (Kimberly Clark 46767)
- Duck bill NIOSH & FDA certified fluid shield (Kimberly Clark 46767)
- Duck bill NIOSH & FDA certified fluid shield (Kimberly Clark 46767)
Those wishing to donate are advised that social distancing will be strictly enforced. At each drive location, they are asking that donations be dropped off in the parking lot.
In addition to the medical equipment drives, they are also holding blood drives with Carter Blood Care at three of the locations (listed below). In order to help facilitate social distancing, blood donors are highly encouraged to pre-schedule appointments online with Carter Blood Care.
Building Hope Drive location addresses:
- Collin County Medical Society – 17330 Preston Rd., Dallas (equipment and blood donations)
- Dallas County Medical Society – 140 E. 12th St., Dallas (equipment donations)
- Tarrant County Medical Society – 555 Hemphill St., Ft. Worth (equipment & blood donations will be directed to nearby Carter Blood Care, 7260 Blue Mound Rd. Ste. 140, Ft. Worth)
- Denton County Medical Society – Liberty Pain Associates, 4370 Medical Arts Dr. Ste. 205, Flower Mound (equipment only)