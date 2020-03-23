The Construction Industry Fights COVID-19 by Holding the Building Hope Drive to Support Local Hospitals

The construction industry joins the fight against COVID-19. They are now collecting contractor respirator equipment, masks, and protective wear for the medical professionals who are working to keep us healthy.

On Tuesday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Building Hope drive, an industry drive, is being hosted by The Dallas Builders Association, the Greater Fort Worth Builders Association, and TEXO, who have partnered with the local North Texas County Medical Societies. They will be collecting donations at four County Medical Society Offices in Denton, Dallas, Collin, and Tarrant.

“The Dallas Builders Association is honored to do our part to protect the medical community who will be on the front lines of the fight against this terrible virus,” they announced in a Monday March 23 press release. “We are asking all members of the construction industry to help where they are able to and consider donating life-saving equipment and help replenish the much needed blood supply.”

Equipment being accepted must be new and unopened and includes the following:

Mask, N95 Particulate Respirator/Surgical

Gloves (non-sterile, powder free)

Shoe Covers

Impermeable coverall without integrated hood

Mask, Standard Procedure, Yellow, Pleat style w/Ear Loops – one size fits all

Hand Sanitizer

NIOSH & FDA certified (3M 1860)

NIOSH & FDA certified, fluid resistant (Gerson 1730)NIOSH certified (3M 8000)

NIOSH certified (3M 8210)

Duck bill NIOSH & FDA certified fluid shield (Kimberly Clark 46767)

Those wishing to donate are advised that social distancing will be strictly enforced. At each drive location, they are asking that donations be dropped off in the parking lot.

In addition to the medical equipment drives, they are also holding blood drives with Carter Blood Care at three of the locations (listed below). In order to help facilitate social distancing, blood donors are highly encouraged to pre-schedule appointments online with Carter Blood Care.

Building Hope Drive location addresses: