Health

Collin County Soon to Announce a Shelter-in-Place Order to Combat COVID-19

Posted on

Following Dallas and Travis County’s stay-at-home orders, it seems that Collin County will soon implement its own version.

On Monday afternoon, Mayor Fuller wrote the following statement on Facebook:

“Throughout this ordeal, I have been in close communication with the other Collin County cities and our County Judge, Chris Hill. It has been tremendous to witness the collaboration, concern, compassion and thoughtfulness of all the leaders in our region. We have, and will continue, to work together, challenging ideas and practices, constructively deliberating the best path forward to protect our communities.

“Currently, there is consensus on adopting a form of shelter in place among the cities. This consideration was not arrived at easily, as we understand the further, negative financial impact that businesses and the workforce will suffer. However, it is believed that, in the absence of thorough local testing results, we must rely on more comprehensive data that exists in other parts of the world. That data demonstrates the need to take aggressive action sooner, rather than later, especially in our urban areas.

“If possible, it is our intent to adopt uniform policies and practices in order to have regionally consistent and, consequently, improved containment results. We will continue working through the day on a final form ordinance for each City to consider adopting. We will hold a joint press conference tomorrow morning, outlining the provisions we will be implementing.”

His announcement comes one day after public health officials in Collin County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 38. Three new COVID-19 cases are in Mckinney, one a 56-year-old woman and the other two both 47 year old men, and there are two new cases each in Allen and Plano. One of the new cases is a 7-year-old girl. There are 78 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County at this time.

In today’s commissioner’s court meeting, County Judge Chris Hill announced that there will be a press conference at 10 a.m. on March 24,  with details on what a shelter-in-place order for Collin County might look like, according to Community Impact Newpaper. Dallas County’s shelter-in-place order will last from March 23 to April 3.

collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services/Pages/news.aspx

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has been the senior editor at Local Profile since 2016. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Ross Perot Jr legacy business park Ross Perot Jr legacy business park
1.6K
Business

The Legacy of Ross Perot
ax chopping wood ax chopping wood
1.6K
Longform

The Most Infamous Ax Murder in Collin County History
1.2K
Health

Drive-Thru Consultations for People Who Present Coronavirus Symptoms Is Available in Collin County
police officer police officer
1.2K
Local News

Collin County Father of Slain UNT Student Demands Justice
breakfast-platter-pancakes-granola breakfast-platter-pancakes-granola
1.2K
Food

These are the Very Best Breakfasts in Collin County
1.1K
Business

Twelve Cowboys Way Channels Staubach and Jones in New Luxury Apartments
farmers branch farmers branch
815
Leisure

Get Some Sun This Spring at These Out-of-the-Box Local Parks
801
1
Health

A Running List of Coronavirus Cases, Closures, and Updates in Collin County
795
Local News

Denton Police Release Body Cam Footage in UNT Student’s Death
raw oysters hall shelf raw oysters hall shelf
789
Food

The New Cajun Restaurant Spicing Up Celina
747
Local News

Super Tuesday Ballot to Decide Highly-Contested Primary Race For McKinney’s 380th District Court
coronavirus read a book coronavirus read a book
741
Health

10 Things to Do if You’re Quarantined Due to Coronavirus
To Top