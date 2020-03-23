Collin County Soon to Announce a Shelter-in-Place Order to Combat COVID-19

Following Dallas and Travis County’s stay-at-home orders, it seems that Collin County will soon implement its own version.

On Monday afternoon, Mayor Fuller wrote the following statement on Facebook:

“Throughout this ordeal, I have been in close communication with the other Collin County cities and our County Judge, Chris Hill. It has been tremendous to witness the collaboration, concern, compassion and thoughtfulness of all the leaders in our region. We have, and will continue, to work together, challenging ideas and practices, constructively deliberating the best path forward to protect our communities.

“Currently, there is consensus on adopting a form of shelter in place among the cities. This consideration was not arrived at easily, as we understand the further, negative financial impact that businesses and the workforce will suffer. However, it is believed that, in the absence of thorough local testing results, we must rely on more comprehensive data that exists in other parts of the world. That data demonstrates the need to take aggressive action sooner, rather than later, especially in our urban areas.

“If possible, it is our intent to adopt uniform policies and practices in order to have regionally consistent and, consequently, improved containment results. We will continue working through the day on a final form ordinance for each City to consider adopting. We will hold a joint press conference tomorrow morning, outlining the provisions we will be implementing.”

His announcement comes one day after public health officials in Collin County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 38. Three new COVID-19 cases are in Mckinney, one a 56-year-old woman and the other two both 47 year old men, and there are two new cases each in Allen and Plano. One of the new cases is a 7-year-old girl. There are 78 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County at this time.

In today’s commissioner’s court meeting, County Judge Chris Hill announced that there will be a press conference at 10 a.m. on March 24, with details on what a shelter-in-place order for Collin County might look like, according to Community Impact Newpaper. Dallas County’s shelter-in-place order will last from March 23 to April 3.

collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services/Pages/news.aspx