Paranormal Cirque, a Brunch Tour of Downtown McKinney and More Things to Do This Weekend

Spring Break is just around the corner, and this weekend brings fun for kids of all ages. Whether you’re ready to raise a glass to celebrate or ready to sit back and enjoy the show, this weekend holds a mix of adults-only and kid-friendly events perfect for celebrating the new season.

Paranormal Cirque



Head for the black and red big top in Frisco and prepare to be amazed during Paranormal Cirque. This adults-only show features an exclusive magical fusion of theatrical circus arts, comedy, and cabaret. Prepare for an unforgettable mixture of fear, amusement, surprise, and more! Visit paranormlacirque.com to purchase tickets today.

When: March 7-8 | Multiple showtimes



Where: Stonebriar Centre | 2601 Preston Rd., Frisco

Acton Children’s Business Fair



Join Acton Academy Frisco for their first annual Children’s Business Fair at Frisco Fresh Market and get a peek at the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. During this event, children will showcase their business and try their hand at marketing, selling, counting money and celebrating their success! Visit Acton Academy Frisco on Facebook for more information.

When: March 7 | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Beauty Brunch



Enjoy a morning of beauty talk and brunch with Whole Foods Market Plano. Better beauty experts will be on-hand to discuss new clean beauty products and provide personalized shopping assistance tailored to your skin care needs while you enjoy bites and a mocktail bar. The event is free, but tickets are required. Reserve your spot today.



When: March 7 | 10 – 11 a.m.



Where: Whole Foods Market | 2201 Preston Rd., Plano

A Peter Rabbit Tale – Page to Stage

Hop into spring with the North Texas Performing Arts production of Peter Rabbit. This show is the perfect chance for elementary-aged children to enjoy the classic story of Peter Rabbit and his adventures in the form of a spirited musical. Tickets are available for purchase online ahead of the show.



When: March 7 | 10 a.m.



Where: North Texas Performing Arts | 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano

DallasHoliFest – Festival of Colors

Celebrate the arrival of spring at the 6th Annual Dallas HoliFest – Festival of Colors! This cultural extravaganza will feature color play, festive music and drum beats, a Desi bazaar, food, games and shopping throughout the day. Admission to the event is free. Visit adhakrishnatemple.net for more information.

Franconia 12th Anniversary Party



Cheers to 12 years of the Franconia Brewing Company! Join the brewery as they celebrate with live music, food from TJs Dawg House, and special beer tappings, including Franconia Seltzer,

Run to the Pils, the 2016 Champagne Ale and their Tripel Dunkel Icebock. Purchase VIP ($30) and General Admission ($20) tickets ahead of the festivities online.



When: March 7 | 12 – 6 p.m.



Where: Franconia Brewing Company Taproom | 495 Mckinney Pkwy., McKinney

Drive-In Movie: Detective Pikachu



Join the City of Allen for a drive-in movie night in the park! Pack up the family (and your favorite movie snacks) and enjoy Detective Pikachu from the comfort of your own car. Registration is $20 Per/Vehicle and space is limited. Visit the City of Allen online to reserve your spot.



When: March 7 | 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.



Where: Bethany Lakes Park | 745 S. Allen Heights Dr., Allen

Sunday Family Game Day



Kick off Spring Break with a family fun day at the Legacy Hall Box Garden. Choose from dozens of classic and new games, including Giant Connect 4 and Cornhole, and see who in your family comes out on top. Looking for even more nostalgia? Enjoy cartoons on the big screen while you play from 9 a.m. to noon. Follow Legacy West on Facebook for more Spring Break activities.

When: March 8 | 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Let There Be Brunch



Join Food Walks of Texas for a delicious food-focused tour of downtown McKinney. During this tour you’ll enjoy Texas-themed brunch tastings, mimosas and Bloody Marys at five different eateries and visit seven foodie shops while a local guide walks you through historic downtown McKinney. Visit foodwalksofTexas.com for a full tour overview and to purchase tickets.

When: March 8 | 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.



Where: Downtown McKinney | 204 W. Virginia St., McKinney

Girls Gone Wine



Raise a glass and celebrate International Women’s Day at Lone Star Wine Cellars! Enjoy an evening of jazz and $5 glasses of house wine as you toast yourself and the fabulous women of the world. Follow Lone Star Wine Cellars on Facebook for more information.

When: March 8 | 2 – 9 p.m.



Where: Lone Star Wine Cellars | 103 E. Virginia St. Ste. 104, McKinney