The Weeknd, Korn, Pat Green and More in this Week’s North Texas’ Music News

As has been the case in the previous couple of music news roundups here, there are plenty of bigtime, national concert tours swinging through North Texas soon. Before that news, however, there are some major local talents with their own exciting announcements we find worthy of attention.

For over a decade now Americana duo the O’s have been one of the best and most popular music acts of any kind throughout North Texas. Over the past couple of years, however, John Pedigo and Taylor Young have been adding solo projects to their respective schedules in order to expand their individual creative voices. Pedigo released his solo record, Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner in 2018, and finally, Young is set to release the debut Taylor Young Band album in March. For anyone hoping to get an early listen to the record, an early copy of Mercury Transit can be purchased on vinyl when the group performs at Three Links in Deep Ellum on Friday, Feb. 28.

And speaking of Three Links, the never-dull Elm Street venue with arguably the greatest beer list of any small concert club in the area, is ready to celebrate its birthday. On Friday, March 6, you can help them commemorate their seventh anniversary by rocking out to one of the best local rock bills you’ll see all year. The garage-rocking Dead Flowers and rhythm and blues greats the 40 Acre Mule will be joined by Denton’s alt-country titans Slobberbone for a loud, sweaty night that won’t be forgotten soon.

Noted radio DJ Justin Frazell has been the twangy host of the weekly Texas Red Dirt Roads radio show for over a decade now, to go along with his duties as weekday morning host on Fort Worth’s 95.9 The Ranch. Never one to keep things same old-same old for long, Frazell will introduce a new event on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Texas Live! In Arlington. Back Road Conversations will be a monthly event revolving around an in-depth, sit-down, one-on-one discussion between Frazell and a prominent name from the world of Texas country. The guest for the inaugural event will be none other than Texas country king Pat Green.

Denton’s Doug Burr is well-known to many throughout North Texas as one of the most impactful musical storytellers we have. His full-length studio albums including 2010’s O Ye Devastator and 2015’s Pale White Dove are nothing short of engrossing brilliance. This week, Burr announced that he’ll soon release his stunning, gorgeous and absolutely essential 2007 album On Promenade as a vinyl LP for the first time. You can grab your copy of the record and hear the entire thing live at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios on Saturday, April 18.

Rock of the harder, edgier variety leads this this week’s North Texas concert announcements for artists from places far away from here:

Alternative rock oddballs Primus will pay tribute to trailblazing prog-rock trio Rush during it’s a Tribute to Kings tour, featuring Wolfmother and Austin metal band The Sword. Primus will perform Rush’s 1977 Farewell to Kings album in its entirety on Tuesday, May 26.

Rap-rock giants from the ‘90s Korn and Faith No More will team up for what surely will be one of the loudest shows all summer in Dallas when the bands play at Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park on Friday, Aug. 21.

It’s been a busy week or so for modern R&B star The Weeknd announced a new album, released a new video and has revealed the dates for a massive world tour. The Weeknd’s After Hours tour will stop in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, July 25.

For the punks out there, legendary bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys bring the just-announced 2020 version of their Boston to Berkeley tour to Dallas for a rager at the Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum on Wed. May 13.