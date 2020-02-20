Margaritas, Mardi Gras, and Other Things to Do This Weekend

What do margaritas, Mardi Gras and Barbie have in common? They’re all being celebrated this weekend in Collin County. Check out this full line-up of family-friendly and adult-only events happening this weekend.

SHINE presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Join SHINE youth theater for their production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Courtyard Theater. This timeless fairy tale is perfect for princes and princesses ages three-years old and up. Catch one of the cast’s three performances over the weekend; click here to purchase tickets online.

When: February 21-23 | Multiple showtimes

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano



National Margarita Day



Whether you enjoy your margarita on the rocks, frozen or with or without salt, there’s no bad way to celebrate National Margarita Day. Multiple restaurants around Collin County are celebrating the “holiday” with discounted margaritas, including The Yard, Chuys, Urban Rio, Taco Ocho, Hub Streat, Mexican Sugar, and Taverna Rossa.

When: February 22 | Multiple times

Where: Multiple locations

Prosper Fishing Derby

Pack up your fishing pole, bait and a cooler and head to the pond at Frontier Park for the 11th annual Prosper Fishing Derby. This family-friendly fishing event will feature a pre-stocked pond, including rainbow trout, and fishers will have the opportunity to catch and keep up to five trout per person. Prizes will also be awarded to kids under 14 in a number of different categories. Click here for more event information.

When: February 22 | 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: Frontier Park | 1551 East Frontier Pkwy, Prosper

Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour



Barbie is hitting the road to celebrate her iconic 60-year heritage, and her tour wouldn’t be complete without a stop in North Texas. Celebrate Barbie and shop her limited edition retro-inspired merch that’s only available at the truck. Follow Barbie on Facebook for more event information.



When: February 22 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 121 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Pinspiration Frisco Grand Opening



Pinspiration is officially open for business in Frisco! At this crafting studio, guests can choose from dozens of DIY crafts like wooden signs, succulent sand terrariums or painting projects. Pinspiration will be celebrating their grand opening with 20% off all crafts, giveaways, free wine and beer, cupcakes and kids can enjoy a free craft. Click here for more information.

When: February 22 | 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Pinspiration Frisco | 6363 Dallas Pkwy., Ste. 108, Frisco

Zip Line Day at the Heard Museum



Take a trip through the trees at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary’s monthly Zip Line Days! Guests will have the opportunity to climb a 23-ft tree to reach the zip platform, where they will then proceed to a 487 ft zip line. A $12 ticket purchase is required for each zip line trip and pre-registration is required. Click here to reserve a timeslot and purchase your ticket.

When: February 22 | 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl., McKinney

Mardi Party at Legacy Hall

Are you ready to pardi? Join Legacy Hall for their third annual Mardi Party and laissez les bons temps rouler. With $8 Hurricanes, live music, a variety of Creole-themed bites, you might just feel like you’re celebrating Mardi Gras in the French Quarter. Visit Legacy Hall on Facebook for more event information.



When: February 22 | 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.



Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Festival of Darkness 2020

Join TUPPS Brewery for their annual celebration of dark beers. During this event nearly every tap at the brewery will be pouring a dark brew, including FOD 2020, an Imperial Stout beer brewed just for the celebration. This is a ticketed event; tickets can be purchased online for the VIP experience ($50) or general admission ($35).

When: February 22 | 5 – 10 p.m.



Where: TUPPS Brewery | 721 Anderson St., McKinney

Petting Zoo Fun at Frisco Fresh Market



What’s better than a petting zoo? How about a 35-animal miniature farm! Come play with a variety of miniature animals, including mini goats, rabbits, ducks, chickens, a mini cow, a mini donkey, a mini horse and more. Entry is $5 per person (adults and children) and is cash-only. Contact Frisco Fresh Market for more information.

When: February 23 | 12 – 3 p.m.



Where: Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Krewe of Barkus

Get ready for a howling-good time at the 18th annual Krewe of Barkus. This event was modeled after the Mystic Krewe of Barkus in New Orleans, which was established to help abused and abandoned canines. This year’s theme, A Barkus Salute to Popular Music: Puppies Go Pop Star, will feature a parade of 250+ dogs in costume, interactive activities and more.



When: February 23 | 2 – 5 p.m.



Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney