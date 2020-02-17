Janet Jackson Plays Dallas, Eleven Hundred Springs’ New Album and More North Texas Music News

In what is likely the least shocking development you’ll read all week, there’s a quite a lot of fun stuff going on for music fans in North Texas. Read on to catch up so you can impress your friends and be (a bit) more fun at parties!

Although then North Texas region is stuffed with top-notch country bands, any honky-tonker worth her sawdust will have a heck of a time finding a group finer than Eleven Hundred Springs. For over 20 years, the Matt Hillyer-led outfit has produced a consistently excellent string of hardcore country records and performed hundreds of concerts across the country. The band’s just-released album Here ‘Tis is, predictably, another tasty slice of down-home twangy goodness.

Check Eleven Hundred Springs out during the group’s recently begun “Sunday Funday” residency at Hank’s Texas Grill in McKinney where you can make the NFL-less Sundays sound much less dreary.

We know it’s still quite early in 2020, but we’re also certain that Spinnin’, the debut record from Dallas soul band Bastards of Soul will end this year comfortably near the top of any legitimate local album rankings. The all-star quartet of Dallas music vets dazzled a sold-out Kessler Theatre in Oak Cliff on Saturday night, offering but a hint at the big things to come for the band led by first-time lead singer Chadwick Murray.

On Monday the group released its first music video, a highly enjoyable clip, directed by Paul Levatino, for “The Waiting Time.”

Some of you are surely aware, but for the uninitiated lovers of live music north of 635, there are some excellent options for concerts that don’t involve trekking all that far south.

On Feb. 15 the Medical City Lewisville Grand Theatre will host Lone Star legend Gary P. Nunn before the stunning Mary Gauthier takes the stage there on Feb. 23.

And speaking of venues a little to the south, the Hi-Fi is the high-profile, soon-to-open concert venue from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and concert promotion giant Live Nation. Located on the edge of the Design District, the venue just announced its initial lineup of concerts, beginning with Texas-based alt-rock bands Blue October on Friday, May 15 and Bowling for Soup on Saturday, May 16.

Be on the lookout for new music from Americana singer-songwriter Van Darien. The supremely talented Darien moved from Texas to Nashville a few years ago, but swings through North Texas multiple times per year for performances. Her new album Levee is out on April 10, and you can hear some of those songs live when she hits the Dan’s Silverleaf stage in Denton on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The highlights of this week’s biggest concert announcements range from nostalgic bubblegum pop to the unexpected return of some of the heaviest metal of the previous millennium.

Indeed, Backstreet’s back tonight, as the Energizer Bunny-esque boy band the Backstreet Boys keep things rolling with a date at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Timeless pop icon Janet Jackson returns to the American Airlines Center on Monday, Aug. 3 as a part of her Black Diamond World Tour.

On the heels of offering up the rocking “Be Afraid”, the lead-single from his upcoming album Reunions, Alabama roots-rock god Jason Isbell will certainly sell-out the Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Only days after announcing he’s cancer free after being diagnosed in 2019, Dave Mustaine’s seminal metal band Megadeth announce an enormous tour with Lamb of God. The ear-blasting bill will hit the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Saturday, July 18.